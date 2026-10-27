NGOs Urge Nik Nazmi, Rafizi To Step Away From Politics

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A coalition of 50 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) has called on Parti Bersama Malaysia (Bersama) leaders Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad and Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli to step away from politics, citing allegations surrounding Nik Nazmi’s recent close proximity case and Rafizi’s repeated accusations over the alleged corporate mafia scandal.

The coalition’s spokesperson, Pertubuhan Kepercayaan Rakyat (Pekemas) president Faizan Mohd Nor, said the two former Cabinet ministers and lawmakers should take responsibility for issues that he claimed could undermine public confidence in political leadership.

The group began gathering outside Bersama’s headquarters at around 3.15pm today. (Ikhwan Zulkaflee/TRP)

Faizan said the group had gathered outside Bersama’s headquarters in Puchong today to submit a memorandum to the party to address the two issues.

He urged Nik Nazmi to temporarily withdraw from active politics until the allegations surrounding the close proximity case were resolved, while calling on Rafizi to stop making what he described as baseless allegations and incitement against individuals in and outside the government.

“We do not want our political landscape to be tainted by disgusting moral issues,” he told reporters today.

Faizan also accused Rafizi of repeatedly making allegations concerning the corporate mafia issue, which remains under investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

He argued that Rafizi, who previously served as Economy Minister, should understand the complexity of the investigation instead of making statements that could affect the country’s political and economic stability.

“He should understand that this is a major issue involving prominent political figures and powerful businesspeople in Malaysia,” Faizan said.

He further alleged that Rafizi’s continuous statements were an attempt to divert attention from the controversy involving Nik Nazmi.

He said the group had also contacted Bersama regarding the memorandum, but no party representative was present when they arrived.

NGOs Claim Political Controversies Could Affect Investor Confidence

Faizan said today’s peaceful gathering was intended to convey what the coalition described as public concern over alleged misconduct and political accusations that could affect Malaysia’s stability and deter foreign investment.

Faizan added that the memorandum was the coalition’s first step, warning that it could continue raising the issues if the concerns remained unresolved.

He also criticised what he described as a gap between politicians’ public commitments to transparency and their conduct, saying the public deserved representatives who were accountable and trustworthy.

“Don’t preach transparency and clean politics if you can’t practise what you preach.”

On Nik Nazmi, Faizan cited Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman as an example of a young politician who had taken a step back from party politics to clear his name in court.

He urged Nik Nazmi to consider a similar temporary withdrawal until the issues surrounding him were resolved.

Nik Nazmi, who is the former Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister was among two individuals detained by the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) in Petaling Jaya on Oct 15 over a suspected khalwat (close proximity) offence. He was subsequently suspended from official Bersama activities for three months, until Jan 2027.

READ MORE: Nik Nazmi Confirms Detention With A Woman In PJ, Says Sorry To Wife And Family

Rafizi meanwhile has raised allegations of a “corporate mafia” involving individuals allegedly using business connections and influence to interfere in corporate disputes.

He has also questioned claims involving businessman Victor Chin and alleged payments linked to the controversy, including an accusation that a PKR MP received RM9.5 million, although these claims have yet to be proven.

READ MORE: Why Sue Rafizi If It Means Burdening The Rakyat, Ramanan Asks

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