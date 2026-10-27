Malaysian Rider Nabbed With 2kg Of Drugs In Singapore, May Face Death Penalty

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A 24-year-old Malaysian man has been arrested in Singapore for allegedly smuggling more than 2kg of drugs hidden under a raincoat.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said he was arrested at Tuas Checkpoint on 21 October while riding a Malaysia-registered motorcycle.

ICA officers directed the motorcycle for enhanced checks. They found five bundles suspected to contain controlled drugs in a tote bag in the top box, beneath a raincoat.

Officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) were alerted and conducted further checks on the man and the motorcycle.

A total of about 1,924g of heroin and 164g of “ice” (methamphetamine) were seized.

ICA estimated the drugs to be worth more than S$222,000 (RM708,000). It said they could feed the addiction of about 1,010 abusers for a week.

The agency shared the details in a Facebook post on Monday (26 October). Investigations are ongoing.

ICA said that under Section 7 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973, importing more than 15g of diamorphine, or “pure heroin”, may carry the death penalty.

Not The First Malaysian Caught At Singapore’s Checkpoints

On 14 April, ICA officers found about 5,127g of cannabis and 2,072g of “Ice” in a Malaysia-registered car at Woodlands Checkpoint. On 1 August, a 22-year-old Malaysian man was arrested with about 8,646g of cannabis and 1,569g of “Ice” in his car.

Singapore has hanged Malaysians for such offences. A Malay Mail tally in April 2022 counted 14 Malaysians on Singapore’s death row since 2010.

Executions have picked up since 2025. The Associated Press counted Pannir Selvam Pranthaman as the fourth Malaysian executed in Singapore that year. Saminathan Selvaraju followed on 27 November 2025, and Lingkesvaran Rajendaren on 11 February 2026.

Some Malaysians have escaped the gallows.

Yong Vui Kong was arrested in 2007 for trafficking 47g of heroin. His death sentence was commuted to life imprisonment and 15 strokes of the cane in November 2013.

In October 2020, Gobi Avedian became the first person known to have his death sentence overturned by Singapore’s Court of Appeal on review after exhausting the usual appeals. He is serving the 15-year sentence the High Court gave him in 2017.

READ MORE: Hat Yai Pod Plot Allegedly Traced To A Malaysian Mastermind

READ MORE: Malaysian Death Row Inmate In Singapore Pens A Song To Give Hope To Other Inmates

READ MORE: Singapore Authorities Nab Singaporeans Transporting Drugs Via Drone From Malaysia

READ MORE: Nagaenthran Loses Final Death Sentence Appeal, Possible Execution In The Next Few Days, Says Lawyer

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