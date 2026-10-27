Cops To Question Content Creator Who Entered Missing Zalina Azman’s House

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The men in blue will call in a content creator who entered the house of missing former TV3 newscaster Zalina Shaharah Azman to explain his actions after the footage made its rounds on social media.

Shah Alam District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Sarudin Samah said the individual would be summoned to provide an explanation regarding his visit to the house.

“However, the police will examine the matter first to determine what action can be taken,” he was quoted as saying by Harian Metro.

The move comes after a content creator visited Zalina’s residence, revealing that an upstairs room that had been locked during his first visit was now allegedly open and accessible.

Several photographs shared online showed various belongings believed to belong to Zalina still inside the house, including coins, bank books, clothing, toiletries and other personal items.

In the video, the house appeared to be in disarray.

Police Yet To Find Fresh Leads In Zalina’s Disappearance

Sarudin said investigations into Zalina’s disappearance were ongoing, but police had yet to uncover any solid leads that could facilitate further action.

“The police have taken action on every piece of information and new lead received.

“However, so far, there are still no solid leads regarding the woman’s disappearance,” he said.

He added that police had also checked Immigration Department records for entries and exits but had not obtained any new developments in the case.

Commenting on claims that the house had been broken into, Sarudin said the condition of the property indicated that someone had entered it previously.

Police checks found that four air-conditioning units at the house had been dismantled, while a sink pipe was also reported missing.

Meanwhile, Sarudin said officers from the Section 6 police station continued to conduct periodic patrols around the residence.

Zalina was reported missing since Nov 2021.

READ MORE: Police Rule Out Contractor & Workmen As Suspects In Zalina Azman’s Disappearance

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