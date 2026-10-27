Azmin Accuses PAS Of Looking For Scapegoat In PN Crisis

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Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Azmin Ali believes PAS is now looking for a scapegoat by blaming his party for Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) internal dispute, insisting that PAS was responsible for the coalition’s troubles with the Registrar of Societies (RoS).

Azmin hit back at PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan after the latter said PN would take disciplinary action against Bersatu for allegedly acting against the coalition’s interests.

He accused PAS of causing PN’s problems before attempting to shift the blame to Bersatu.

“They were the ones who wrecked PN, broke the law until the RoS had to deregister PN, and now want to blame others,” Azmin was quoted as saying by NST.

READ MORE: PN Deregistered Ahead Of Melaka Polls, Coalition Logo In Limbo

Azmin however said that it is up to Takiyuddin on how he plans to proceed with the disciplinary actions.

Last Sunday, Takiyuddin announced the proposed disciplinary action on Bersatu, after an emergency meeting of PN’s supreme council where Bersatu leaders failed to attend.

Takiyuddin, who is also PAS secretary-general said that PN would act against Bersatu under Clause 15 of its constitution, with a formal notice expected to be served soon.

He said Bersatu’s decision to stand against PN candidates in the Negeri Sembilan state election months ago was the reason behind the planned disciplinary action.

PN was thrown into disarray in the weeks leading up to the Melaka state election after the Registrar of Societies (RoS) decided to deregister the coalition on Oct 20, following a complaint by Bersatu over its exclusion from PN’s supreme council meeting in July.

READ MORE: Perikatan Nasional Can Use Own Logo In Melaka Polls

READ MORE: Melaka To Hit The Polls 14 November

However, the Kuala Lumpur High Court subsequently granted a stay on the RoS decision to suspend and deregister PN pending the disposal of a judicial review application.

RoS and the government have appealed against the court’s ruling.

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