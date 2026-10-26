Sunway Square Mall Turns Its Retail Space Into An Indoor Running Track
Sunway Square Mall turned its retail space into an indoor fitness session on Saturday, 24 Oct, with more than 200 participants running, doing strides and bodyweight workouts.
Sunway Square Mall
In Brief
- Sunway Square Mall hosted Mall-Miles, an indoor fitness session with over 200 participants, offering running and bodyweight workouts inside the mall.
- The initiative aims to transform malls into active lifestyle hubs, tackling haze and unpredictable weather disrupting outdoor fitness routines.