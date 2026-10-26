Sunway Square Mall Turns Its Retail Space Into An Indoor Running Track

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Sunway Square Mall held an indoor fitness session called Mall-Miles on Saturday, 24 October, drawing more than 200 participants.

The session ran from 7:15am to 8:30am inside the mall.

It was organised through Squarrel Active Club, in partnership with Flow Forward Collective.

Participants did easy running, strides and bodyweight workouts.

The mall said the format was meant to go beyond a conventional running session, and seasonal haze plus unpredictable weather can disrupt outdoor fitness routines.

It added that indoor retail spaces could serve as an alternative for such activities.

A Place Where People Move, Connect And Thrive

Sunway Malls Selangor chief executive officer Jason Chin said a great mall is more than a place to shop.

He said Mall-Miles takes that vision further by turning the mall into a hub for health, fitness and active lifestyles.

“We want to bring people together through the energy of movement,” he said.

Chin said the mall’s ambition is to be a place where people come not only to shop, but to move, connect and thrive together.

The next run will take place on 31 October at Sunway Velocity Mall.

Updates on upcoming events are available on Sunway Square Mall’s official website and social media platforms.

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