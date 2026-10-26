Ipoh Mall Ceiling Leaks, And Shoppers Get A Free Waterfall Show

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Water poured from the top-floor ceiling of a shopping mall in Ipoh down to the ground floor on Thursday (22 October), after heavy rain hit the city.

According to a report, the leak happened around 3pm.

Videos of the leak drew thousands of views and comments online.

Shoppers on different floors stopped to watch. Some on the ground floor moved away to avoid getting wet.

The report said the leak was suspected to have been caused by the downpour.

It did not name the mall.

Netizens Joke About “Waterfall”

One commenter said the waterfall at Changi Airport had come to Ipoh.

The comparison is to the Rain Vortex at Jewel Changi Airport, a 40m indoor waterfall billed as the world’s tallest.

Some netizens also described the scene as “Water Curtain Cave”, the Monkey King’s home in Journey to the West.

Another commenter, who appeared to be a regular at the mall, said several lifts had broken down again.

Others skipped the jokes and urged shoppers to stay clear of the area. They said the leak could spread, and wet floors could cause people to slip.

READ MORE: Mission Impossible Screening At Penang Cinema Gets Surprise “4D Upgrade”

READ MORE: [Watch] Shopper Horrified To Find “Brown Water” Raining Down On Car At TRX Parking Lot

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