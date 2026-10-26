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Ipoh Mall Ceiling Leaks, And Shoppers Get A Free Waterfall Show
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Ipoh Mall Ceiling Leaks, And Shoppers Get A Free Waterfall Show

Heavy rain sent a thick column of water pouring from a top-floor ceiling to the ground floor of an Ipoh shopping mall on Thursday (22 Oct). Shoppers stopped to watch, and the public quickly compared the scene to Changi Airport’s Rain Vortex.

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October 26, 2026
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In Brief
  • Heavy rain caused a thick column of water to pour from the ceiling of an Ipoh shopping mall on Thursday afternoon.
  • Shoppers stopped to watch, while some moved away to avoid getting wet from the indoor "waterfall."
  • Netizens joked about the scene, comparing it to Jewel Changi Airport's Rain Vortex, while others warned shoppers to stay clear.

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Water poured from the top-floor ceiling of a shopping mall in Ipoh down to the ground floor on Thursday (22 October), after heavy rain hit the city.

According to a report, the leak happened around 3pm.

Videos of the leak drew thousands of views and comments online.

Shoppers on different floors stopped to watch. Some on the ground floor moved away to avoid getting wet.

The report said the leak was suspected to have been caused by the downpour.

It did not name the mall.

Netizens Joke About “Waterfall”

One commenter said the waterfall at Changi Airport had come to Ipoh.

The comparison is to the Rain Vortex at Jewel Changi Airport, a 40m indoor waterfall billed as the world’s tallest.

Some netizens also described the scene as “Water Curtain Cave”, the Monkey King’s home in Journey to the West.

Another commenter, who appeared to be a regular at the mall, said several lifts had broken down again.

Others skipped the jokes and urged shoppers to stay clear of the area. They said the leak could spread, and wet floors could cause people to slip.

READ MORE: Mission Impossible Screening At Penang Cinema Gets Surprise “4D Upgrade”

READ MORE: [Watch] Shopper Horrified To Find “Brown Water” Raining Down On Car At TRX Parking Lot

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