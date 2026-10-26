Ipoh Mall Ceiling Leaks, And Shoppers Get A Free Waterfall Show
Heavy rain sent a thick column of water pouring from a top-floor ceiling to the ground floor of an Ipoh shopping mall on Thursday (22 Oct). Shoppers stopped to watch, and the public quickly compared the scene to Changi Airport’s Rain Vortex.
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In Brief
- Heavy rain caused a thick column of water to pour from the ceiling of an Ipoh shopping mall on Thursday afternoon.
- Shoppers stopped to watch, while some moved away to avoid getting wet from the indoor "waterfall."
- Netizens joked about the scene, comparing it to Jewel Changi Airport's Rain Vortex, while others warned shoppers to stay clear.