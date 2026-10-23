Zero Revenue, Years Of LLM Ties: Who Built TuJu?

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MCA Youth has asked the government to explain why Prosignal Consortium Sdn Bhd was chosen to co-develop the TuJu navigation app.

It was reported on 22 October that the wing’s information chief, Neow Choo Seong, asked whether an open tender was held or whether the company was appointed through another procurement mechanism.

He also asked what criteria and technical evaluation were used, and how much public money was set aside for TuJu.

The questions follow the government’s decision, reported on Wednesday (21 October), to bar civil servants from using Waze. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim later encouraged Malaysians to consider TuJu.

Neow said social media users had described the app as confusing and inaccurate. He said it lacks speed limit alerts and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.

PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari separately urged the government to make sure TuJu is stable before promoting it.

Paper Trail At LLM

An X user posted a timeline of Prosignal’s dealings with the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM). The Rakyat Post checked it against LLM’s own documents.

LLM and Prosignal signed an MoU on 26 May 2022, according to an announcement on LLM’s website. It covers developing a highway management system based on a Smart Highway concept.

The ceremony was held at Le Meridien Putrajaya. The announcement does not state the MoU’s terms.

LLM’s Pelan Strategik Pendigitalan 2021-2025 lists integration of the “TUJU Prosignal” application as a 2023 and 2024 target for its Toll Information System.

It lists “Pembangunan Aplikasi TuJu” as a 2024 and 2025 target for SiMPLe, LLM’s planned highway management system.

A separate line on the concession compliance and penalties system refers to the 2024 rescheduling of Prosignal’s Smart Highway System development.

The plan says that target was dropped in 2025. An LLM meeting deferred that programme to the 2026-2030 plan.

LLM’s achievement report for the plan puts TuJu’s development at 90% in 2024. It says an information paper went to LLM’s ICT committees on 6 and 23 May 2024.

It says Prosignal presented a business proposal to LLM’s board on 19 December 2024. The board was chaired by Simpang Renggam MP Datuk Seri Utama Ir Hasni Mohammad.

The board decided TuJu should go first. The report says further phases would need an agreement on terms and conditions.

Works Minister Alexander Nanta Linggi launched TuJu at the Seremban RnR (southbound) on 26 November 2025, according to LLM’s post.

A summary from the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM), dated 22 Oct, covers Prosignal’s financial year ended 31 December 2025.

It shows zero revenue and a loss after tax of RM627,346.

Retained earnings stood at negative RM919,972. Share capital was RM2 million.

Current assets were RM594,328 against current liabilities of RM47,334.

Kronologi penglibatan Prosignal Consortium Sdn Bhd dalam pembangunan aplikasi TuJu untuk Lembaga Lebuhraya Malaysia (LLM). 26 Mei 2022: MOU di antara LLM dengan Prosignal Consortium untuk membangunkan sistem pengurusan lebuhraya berasaskan konsep Smart Highway 2023-2024: Aplikasi TuJu disenaraikan di dalam Pelan Strategik Pendigitalan LLM (2021-2025) dengan sasaran KPI untuk aplikasi TuJu Prosignal diintegrasikan pada 2023-2024 Mei 2024: TuJu telah siap dibangunkan dan dibentangkan kepada Jawatankuasa ICT LLM Disember 2024: Mesyuarat pembentangan "Business Proposal" dibentangkan oleh Prosignal kepada Lembaga Pengarah LLM yang dipengerusikan MP Simpang Renggam YB Ir Hasni Disember 2025: Aplikasi Navigasi TuJu dilancarkan oleh Menteri KKR Alex Nanta Linggi ni mana ada open tender, ni confirmed RFP. — Syahir (@syahir) October 22, 2026

Directors And Links

Prosignal’s website lists Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari as an executive director.

PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari said Abdul Rashid, the Selat Klang assemblyman, chaired LLM when the MoU was signed in 2022.

He said Prosignal signed a collaboration agreement with MIMOS Holdings on 4 August 2026.

LLM’s plan and its MoU announcement do not say how Prosignal was selected.

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