Why Sue Rafizi If It Means Burdening The Rakyat, Ramanan Asks

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

PKR vice-president Datuk Seri R Ramanan has questioned why he should sue former party deputy president Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli if the legal action would ultimately burden the rakyat.

The Sungai Buloh MP was responding to the allegations that he received RM9.5 million from businessman Victor Chin.

Ramanan, who is also Human Resources Minister, said he had refrained from taking legal action against Rafizi because the latter had previously lost court cases and subsequently appealed to the public for donations to help cover his financial liabilities.

“I have not taken any action. He has already lost in court, and then he collects donations and asks the public for money to help him avoid bankruptcy.

“So, if you want me to sue him, whom am I suing? Who would I burden? I would be burdening the rakyat if I sued him,” Ramanan was quoted as saying by Berita Harian.

Rafizi, who is now with Parti Bersama Malaysia (Bersama) previously questioned why he had yet to receive a writ of summons from the minister over allegations that he had accepted RM9.5 million from Chin to resolve issues involving a corporate mafia.

Ramanan Questions Rafizi’s Evidence, Criticises Public Fundraising After Legal Battles

Ramanan said the question of whether a lawsuit would be filed was secondary to the evidence Rafizi had allegedly promised to produce to substantiate his claims.

He said seven months had passed without Rafizi presenting any evidence to support the allegations.

“Is there even a single piece of evidence? Where is the evidence? That is why I call him a serial liar.

“Rafizi is a failed minister. He speaks without evidence or facts, and then asks the rakyat to help defend him. Who does that?” he said.

Ramanan accused Rafizi of repeatedly making false statements and distorting situations, only to apologise later.

He also criticised Rafizi for allegedly turning to public fundraising after losing legal battles, questioning why ordinary Malaysians should be expected to contribute money to help him avoid bankruptcy.

The minister maintained that his priority was serving the public rather than engaging in what he described as dirty political tactics.

Ramanan added that he did not draw a salary or receive other allowances for carrying out his ministerial duties, saying his service was dedicated to the people.

He said he had initially been reluctant to respond to the controversy but felt obliged to do so in his capacity as a PKR vice-president, particularly after the party president had already addressed the matter.

Rafizi Raised Over RM1.5 Million In Donations Before Conviction Was Overturned On Appeal

Rafizi, the former Pandan MP, had previously turned to public donations after the High Court found him guilty of defamation over allegations that National Feedlot Corporation Sdn Bhd (NFC) chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Salleh Ismail had used public funds allocated to the company to purchase eight properties in KL Eco City.

In 2016, the High Court ordered Rafizi to pay RM150,000 in damages to Salleh and RM50,000 to NFC, in addition to RM100,000 in legal costs.

Rafizi, who was then a PKR vice-president, reportedly received more than RM1.5 million in public donations at the time.

However, the conviction was overturned by the Court of Appeal in 2019, which ordered Salleh to return the damages paid by Rafizi.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.