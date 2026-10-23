Sarawak Hospital Seeks Family Of Elderly Man Found After Fall
Sarawak General Hospital is appealing for help to trace the son of Chin Kim Chiang, 68, who was found after a fall outside his home. With no witnesses and local efforts so far unsuccessful, the hospital asks anyone who can help to contact it during office hours.
Credit: Sarawak General Hospital
In Brief
- Sarawak General Hospital is seeking the next-of-kin of 68-year-old Chin Kim Chiang, found after a fall outside his home.
- Anyone able to locate his son, Gordon Chin Wei Lin, should contact Mohammad Aizzat Mahdi at 082-276666 (ext 4338).