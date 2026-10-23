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Sarawak Hospital Seeks Family Of Elderly Man Found After Fall
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Sarawak Hospital Seeks Family Of Elderly Man Found After Fall

Sarawak General Hospital is appealing for help to trace the son of Chin Kim Chiang, 68, who was found after a fall outside his home. With no witnesses and local efforts so far unsuccessful, the hospital asks anyone who can help to contact it during office hours.

by
October 23, 2026
Credit: Sarawak General Hospital
In Brief
  • Sarawak General Hospital is seeking the next-of-kin of 68-year-old Chin Kim Chiang, found after a fall outside his home.
  • Anyone able to locate his son, Gordon Chin Wei Lin, should contact Mohammad Aizzat Mahdi at 082-276666 (ext 4338).

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Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) is appealing to the public to help them locate the next-of-kin of a 68-year-old male patient, Chin Kim Chiang.

According to the hospital, Chin was reportedly found by members of the public after he fell in front of his home. He was then taken to SGH for medical attention.

There were allegedly no witnesses to the incident, and the hospital’s efforts to trace his next-of-kin with help from the local community had so far been unsuccessful.

A neighbour claimed Chin has a son named Gordon Chin Wei Lin and his last known address is 139 F, Jalan Central Timur, Belong Flat.

SGH is attempting to get in touch with Gordon. Family members, or anyone able to help trace his next-of-kin, are asked to call medical social work officer Mohammad Aizzat Mahdi at 082-276666 (ext 4338) during office hours.

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