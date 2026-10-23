Sarawak Assembly To Be Dissolved On Monday, Paving Way For 13th State Election

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Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has announced that the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly will be dissolved next Monday, setting the stage for the state’s 13th election.

According to Abang Johari, he had an audience with Sarawak Governor Tun Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar today and obtained his consent to dissolve the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly .

Abang Johari said Sarawak had achieved various milestones under the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government, which he had outlined in his winding-up speech during the recently concluded state legislative assembly sitting.

“These achievements reflect the GPS government’s efforts to improve the well-being of our people and secure a better future for Sarawak,” he said.

“As we approach the end of this term, it is only appropriate that we seek a fresh mandate from the people.

“In line with parliamentary democratic practices, and to safeguard the people’s right to elect their government democratically, the people of Sarawak must be given the opportunity to exercise their democratic right to choose and elect a new government to further develop the state,” said Abang Johari.

The announcement was made at Kompleks Satria Pertiwi in Kuching earlier today, with members of the Sarawak Cabinet also in attendance.

Abang Johari said the dissolution would allow the state election to proceed, with the polling date and other key dates to be determined by the Election Commission (EC).

He added that the EC would convene a meeting before announcing the election timetable, including nomination day and polling day.

The state assembly held its final sitting of the current term last Wednesday, during which lawmakers passed the Sarawak Budget 2027.

The 82-seat legislature was originally due to complete its term in February 2027.

At the previous state election on December 18, 2021, Abang Johari’s GPS secured 76 of the 82 seats, while Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) won four and DAP took the remaining two.

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