Prabowo Threatens To Expose Haze Culprits, Social Media Users Say: We Want To Know!

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Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has threatened to expose companies allegedly responsible for land-clearing fires that have caused severe haze across the region, as air pollution continues to affect Indonesia and its neighbouring countries.

Prabowo issued the warning during a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, as reported by CNA, hitting back at countries he accused of insulting Indonesia over its failure to contain the fires.

“As for certain countries that like to insult the Indonesian nation, when the time comes, we will reveal the companies involved,” Prabowo was quoted as saying, adding that many corporations bore responsibility for the crisis.

READ MORE: Indonesia Haze: 1,104 Hotspots, Estimated 1,700 Deaths And Foreign Aid Rejected

He however did not identify the companies or specify their nationalities.

The months-long land burning, has affected air quality in not only Indonesia but also neighbouring countries including Malaysia, Singapore and Timor-Leste.

Responding to Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s call for Indonesia to be treated as an “outcast” in the region over the issue, Prabowo responded by saying that Indonesia is a polite and patient nation but will not remain silent with all the insults directed at them.

READ MORE: Syed Saddiq: Prosecute Any Company Behind Haze, Regardless Of Nationality

Fires Have Burned More Than 1.9 Million Hectares

The same CNA report also cited independent monitoring group Nusantara Atlas, which estimated that more than 1.9 million hectares had been affected by fires in the nine months leading up to September.

Environmental experts have long linked Indonesia’s wildfires to slash-and-burn practices used to clear land for agriculture and plantations.

This year’s blazes have been exacerbated by severe drought conditions associated with the El Niño weather phenomenon.

Prabowo said he had ordered an investigation into the causes of the fires, insisting that the crisis could not be attributed entirely to natural factors.

He directed the police, Attorney General’s Office and Forestry Ministry to investigate, with assistance from the Indonesian Armed Forces and intelligence services.

“The people have also caught various individuals who deliberately set fires — this is something we can regard as environmental terrorism.”

Prabowo further described deliberate fire-setting as a crime against humanity, arguing that it endangered the health of millions of Indonesians.

“Once the evidence is in, we will revoke all licences of companies that violate the law.”

READ MORE: Indonesian Netizens Thank Malaysian MP For Calling Out Prabowo Over Haze – In Javanese

Malaysian Netizens Demand Names Of Companies Linked To Indonesia’s Haze Crisis

Meanwhile, Malaysian netizens have repeatedly called for the names of local companies allegedly involved in land-clearing fires in Indonesia to be made public.

“Let’s say there really are Malaysian companies involved in these activities in Indonesia. If that is the case, take the appropriate legal action against them, since they are the ones causing trouble in your country. Why drag Malaysia into this? They have been bringing up Malaysia’s name for years,” wrote @hanizahanan on Threads.

On Facebook, @Rizal Hakim said Malaysians would support the Indonesian government taking firm action and imposing strict penalties on Malaysian companies if they were found to be involved in the fires.

“Impose whatever fines or prison sentences are necessary, as long as the burning stops.

“The fires are happening on your land, in your country, and the matter falls under your laws. Malaysia and Singapore are victims too, but the people who suffer the most are actually the Indonesians themselves,” he wrote.

On TikTok, several Malaysian users also weighed in on the issue after government spokesman Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said no Malaysian companies were involved in the land-clearing fires in Indonesia.

“Request for the companies’ name. It has been two months that they’re keeping quiet about this,” wrote @Cattivo Ragazzo.

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