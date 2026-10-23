Malaysia’s Sipadan Cave Yields Tiny Creature Unlike Anything Known Before

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Researchers have discovered a new species of tiny crustacean in a submerged cave off Pulau Sipadan, Sabah.

The copepod, which was given the name Sipadanomolgus dissimilis, was found at a depth of 20 to 24 metres below sea level near the cave floor of the Turtle Tomb, an underwater cave at the renowned diving site of Sipadan.

The team collected the specimen using a modified light trap deployed in the cave for roughly 24 hours on 3 August 2023.

Associate Professor Dr Azman Abdul Rahim of Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, who headed the study, explained that the team created a brand-new genus, Sipadanomolgus, since the specimen displays a unique set of physical characteristics that cannot be placed in any of the family’s existing genera.

He said the discovery enhances scientific understanding of Sipadan’s biodiversity, which encompasses far more than its well-known coral reefs and large marine fauna. It also builds upon prior findings within Turtle Tomb, emphasising the scientific significance of investigating specialised marine habitats.

The study was published in the European Journal of Taxonomy on Tuesday, 20 October and can be read here.

It was carried out as part of Ocean Census, a worldwide effort to catalogue marine life, together with Dr Chaichat Boonyanusith of Nakhon Ratchasima Rajabhat University and Dr Koraon Wongkamhaeng of Kasetsart University, both based in Thailand.

Narrow Passages, Deep Water, Grim Name

Turtle Tomb is a submerged limestone cave system beneath Sipadan Island, off the coast of Sabah, Malaysia.

Its entrance lies on the reef wall at a depth of about 18 to 20 metres, and it leads into a network of narrow tunnels and chambers.

The cave got its name from the skeletal remains of sea turtles found inside, which are believed to have become disoriented, lost their way to the surface, and drowned.

Due to its depth and confined passages, Turtle Tomb is restricted to experienced technical divers, and it has drawn growing scientific interest as a specialised habitat that may harbour little-known marine life.

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