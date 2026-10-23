Malaysia’s ParkCity Buys Hong Kong Airport Hotels For RM1.4 Billion In Distressed Sale

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ParkCity Group will buy the Sheraton Hong Kong Tung Chung Hotel and the Four Points by Sheraton for about RM1.4 billion.

The buyer is Oceanfront Hong Kong Ltd, owned by investment vehicles tied to the developer behind Desa ParkCity, according to an exchange filing.

The hotels will be sold together with their business. The sale is expected to complete by the end of 2026.

The seller is Shimao, a Chinese property developer in financial distress.

The complex was placed in receivership after Shimao defaulted on multiple loans and bonds.

Deloitte’s Glen Ho, quoted by the South China Morning Post, said the price was well below the property’s valuation. He said the banks would also take a loss on the sale.

Shimao told the Hong Kong Exchange the bidding was highly competitive and the price was settled after arm’s-length negotiations.

The tender opened in June and closed on 31 August.

Largest Hotel Beside Hong Kong Airport

The Sheraton has 218 rooms and suites. The Four Points has more than 1,000 guest rooms, according to the hotels’ websites.

Savills, the firm Shimao appointed to sell the assets, said the two hotels together have the third-biggest room inventory in Hong Kong.

The complex has a gross floor area of about 610,000 sq ft. It is the largest hotel in the area next to Hong Kong International Airport.

The sale also includes T-Bay, Tung Chung’s newest community hub of restaurants, bars and shops.

For Shimao’s lenders, the sale ends with a loss. For ParkCity, it comes with the largest hotel near Hong Kong’s airport.

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