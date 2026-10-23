Malaysia’s ParkCity Buys Hong Kong Airport Hotels For RM1.4 Billion In Distressed Sale
ParkCity Group, the Malaysian developer behind Desa ParkCity in Kuala Lumpur, will pay about RM1.4 billion for the Sheraton and Four Points by Sheraton in Tung Chung. Deloitte, the global professional services firm, says the sale is well below valuation and leaves banks with losses.
Google Reviews / Trip.com
In Brief
- Malaysian developer ParkCity Group is acquiring two Hong Kong hotels, the Sheraton and Four Points by Sheraton, for approximately RM1.4 billion.
- The hotels, sold by distressed Chinese developer Shimao, include over 1,200 rooms and the largest hotel complex near Hong Kong International Airport.