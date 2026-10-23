Hat Yai Pod Plot Allegedly Traced To A Malaysian Mastermind

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A Malaysian man has been arrested in Hat Yai, Thailand, for allegedly filling and packaging vape pods laced with etomidate, an anaesthetic.

Thai police arrested the 51-year-old and a 46-year-old Thai man. The arrests were reported on Tuesday (20 October).

Police received information that etomidate-laced pods were being sold to teenagers and tourists in Hat Yai, with deliveries made by car.

Officers stopped the suspected vehicle at about 10.30pm on 18 October. The Thai driver was carrying 400 pods packed in four bags of 100 each.

House Raid Found More Evidence

The driver then led police to a rented house in Hat Yai, where the Malaysian was arrested.

Police seized 201 empty pods, 725 pod caps and two bags of plastic mouthpieces. They also found six bottles of concentrate labelled “essential oil”.

The seized items and alleged damage were valued at more than 1 million baht (RM121,000).

Both men reportedly told police that another Malaysian was the leader of the operation.

That man allegedly smuggled the equipment and chemical ingredients into Thailand from abroad.

The two arrested men allegedly injected the etomidate liquid into empty pods, fitted the caps and delivered the finished products.

The Anaesthetic Linked to Zombie Vapes

Etomidate is an anaesthetic used in medical procedures. It is linked to the “zombie vape” phenomenon, where users can appear dazed and disoriented.

Thailand has classified it as a Category 2 psychotropic substance since 27 July 2025. Selling it carries a jail term of one to 15 years and a fine of 100,000 to 1.5 million baht (RM12,000 to RM180,000).

No statement from Malaysian authorities had been reported at the time of writing.

In Indonesia, five Malaysians were detained at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta for allegedly trying to smuggle about 5kg of etomidate hidden in the soles of their shoes.

The seized materials led police to an apartment in North Jakarta, and police estimated they could produce about 42,500 vape pods. Indonesian media reported that the five were detained after landing from Kuala Lumpur on 25 September.

In Vietnam, police detained 65 people, including four Malaysians, over a syndicate allegedly selling etomidate-laced e-cigarette liquid. Police named Malaysian Hoo Jia How, 30, and Singaporean Melvin Tan Junjie, 30, as the alleged ringleaders.

In Medan, Indonesia, police arrested a Malaysian for allegedly smuggling etomidate vapes into the city. Officers found 24 laced vapes in his backpack on 19 August.

READ MORE: Paid RM8,000 Each Via Telegram To Carry RM3.1 Mil Of Cocaine In Their Shoes: Five Malaysians Arrested In Tokyo

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