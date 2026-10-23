Get Your Hands On Mekdi Chilli Sauce Bottle, Only 100K Available Nationwide

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Malaysians who have been hoarding Mekdi chilli sauce sachets in their fridges and kitchen drawers can finally get their favourite sauce in a bottle.

McDonald’s Malaysia is introducing bottled Mekdi Chilli Sauce for a limited time from 22 October to 4 November, making Malaysia the first McDonald’s market in the world to offer the sauce in this format.

The launch follows requests from fans on social media, with some sharing how they stockpile the sachets at home or even bring them along when travelling overseas.

McDonald’s Malaysia Chief Marketing Officer Chin Mei Lee said the idea was inspired by fans’ enthusiasm and the way they enjoy the sauce beyond their usual McDonald’s meals.

Each bottle contains the equivalent of approximately 44 sachets, allowing fans to enjoy the familiar taste with meals at home.

How To Get Your Own Bottle

McDonald’s is offering 100,000 bottles nationwide, available from 22 October to 4 November 2026, while stocks last.

Customers can purchase a bottle for RM10 with every McValue Meal purchased at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide, including through delivery orders.

At a special launch event at Lot 10, Bukit Bintang, on 21 October, the first 500 fans also had the opportunity to exchange one sachet of Mekdi Chilli Sauce for a bottle for free.

They could also personalise their bottles with their names at a dedicated station during the event.

For fans who have long wanted to take their Mekdi chilli sauce obsession to the next level, the bottled version is finally here but with only 100,000 bottles available, they may want to get theirs before stocks run out.

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