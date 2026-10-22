TuJu Disappointing? Use Other Apps, Says Gobind

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Have you tried TuJu, the locally developed navigation app touted as a potential alternative to Waze?

If you have, you might be wondering how useful it is for getting around Kuala Lumpur, especially when the app reportedly struggles to locate the iconic Petronas Twin Towers, a landmark many motorists rely on for navigation.

Despite these shortcomings, the government has encouraged civil servants to consider using TuJu while on duty, although they are not required to rely on it exclusively.

Why TuJu Instead Of Waze?

The government is restricting civil servants from using navigation app Waze while performing official duties partly because its terms of service fall under Israeli law, Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said.

According to Gobind, the government was concerned about the legal options available to Malaysians should a dispute arise involving the application, given that its terms place it under Israeli jurisdiction – which Malaysia has no relation with.

Gobind also highlighted concerns over location privacy, including claims that users’ movements could still be tracked even when the application was not actively being used.

The Damansara MP said these raised questions about whether Malaysians would be able to seek legal remedies through the Israeli judicial system if problems occurred.

Gobind stressed that the restriction was limited to civil servants using Waze for official duties and did not extend to the general public.

“The ban applies to government employees and civil servants as defined under the Federal Constitution. It does not apply to all Malaysians,” he said.

Gobind however clarified that civil servants were not required to use TuJu exclusively, as other options, including Google Maps, remained available.

TuJu Not The Only Alternative

Gobind said this in Dewan Rakyat today in response to a supplementary question from Young Syefura Othman (PH-Bentong), who raised concerns about TuJu.

Young Syefura said she had downloaded TuJu but was disappointed with its functionality, questioning whether it was ready to replace established navigation platforms.

Gobind said TuJu was first designed to deliver traffic updates on highways, but its capabilities are now being broadened to support more comprehensive navigation functions.

He said the Digital Ministry would explore ways to improve TuJu, PINTAZ and other navigation services through collaboration under the government’s GovTech initiative.

Anwar Announced Restriction On October 21

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced on October 21 that civil servants would be prohibited from using Waze while carrying out official tasks, pointing to potential risks involving confidential government data and personal privacy. He urged the public to explore homegrown navigation apps as alternatives.

READ MORE: Waze Off, TuJu On: PM Sends Motorists Down a Different Road Over Israeli Law Fears

Four Navigation Apps Malaysians Can Use While Driving

Malaysians have several navigation apps to choose from when planning their journeys, while concern over Waze remain. This include Google Maps, PINTAZ, HERE WeGo and Apple Maps.

Google Maps remains a popular option, especially since it’s available in almost every smart phone there is. This app offers turn-by-turn directions, real-time traffic updates and alternative routes to help motorists avoid congestion.

HERE WeGo is another choice, with offline maps that allow users to navigate even without an internet connection.

Apple Maps provides navigation services for Apple device users, including driving directions and traffic information.

Meanwhile, PINTAZ offers another option for Malaysians looking to explore locally developed navigation technology.

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