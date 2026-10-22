Syed Saddiq: Prosecute Any Company Behind Haze, Regardless Of Nationality

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Malaysia does not care which company Indonesia prosecutes over plantation fires linked to the haze, as long as there is evidence of wrongdoing and those responsible are held accountable, says Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

He said the issue should not be framed as a dispute between Malaysia and Indonesia, but as a matter of protecting people from the health hazards caused by air pollution.

“This is not about Malaysia versus Indonesia. Our flags may be different, but when we struggle to breathe, the suffering is the same,” he said in a video uploaded to social media.

@syedsaddiq Ini bukan Malaysia lawan Indonesia. Ini rakyat yang mahukan udara bersih melawan pihak yang mengotorkannya. Bila hutan dibakar untuk keuntungan: Anak Malaysia sesak nafas. Anak Indonesia pun sesak nafas. Untung masuk akaun syarikat. Asap masuk paru-paru rakyat. ♬ original sound – Syed Saddiq

Syed Saddiq was responding to criticism of former Indonesian Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi over his call for Asean to boycott Indonesia amid recurring cross-border haze.

The Muar lawmaker stressed that companies should not be shielded based on their country of origin, adding that he would not defend polluters even if they were Malaysian.

“If there is evidence that a Malaysian company is responsible, take action. If a Singaporean company is responsible, take action. Do not choose which company to prosecute based on its flag.

“If they are proven to have burned forests for profit, act swiftly,” he said.

He also urged the Indonesian government not to compromise in prosecuting companies found responsible for the fires, regardless of where they originated.

“A flag is not a licence to destroy the environment. They operate in Indonesia and are subject to Indonesian law. The power to act is in your hands,” he said.

Syed Saddiq added that he had raised the haze issue during parliamentary debates, which drew criticism from Muhammad Lutfi.

Syed Saddiq Defends SD Guthrie

Addressing SD Guthrie, which owns approximately 180,000 hectares of oil palm plantations in Indonesia, Syed Saddiq said the size of its landholdings alone did not establish that it was responsible for the fires.

He maintained that there was no evidence linking the Malaysian plantation company to the outbreak of fires blamed for the haze.

“Yes, they have large plantations, but so far there is no evidence that they were responsible for starting the fires,” he said.

Syed Saddiq also cautioned against selectively citing Greenpeace reports, saying the findings should be considered in their entirety.

He cited a report that recorded 19 hotspots in Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (KLK) concessions, compared with 6,811 other hotspots.

“Do you want us to focus only on the contributor responsible for 0.3% while ignoring the other 99.7%? Do not be vocal against one name and then remain silent about the others,” he said.

Public Welfare Must Come First

Syed Saddiq said the Indonesian government should prioritise protecting its people rather than shielding plantation companies from scrutiny.

He reiterated that any company found responsible for deliberately setting fires should face legal action, regardless of whether it was Malaysian, Indonesian or Singaporean.

He said accountability should be based on evidence and the law, rather than national loyalties.

No Malaysian Plantation Firms Linked To Haze Fires, Says Fahmi

Previously, the Malaysian government said that no Malaysian plantation companies have been identified being involved in the burning activities that triggered the haze in Indonesia, based on cross-checks with local companies holding oil palm concessions in the country.

Communication Minister Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil said the checks found that most of the burning activities occurred outside oil palm concession areas owned by Malaysian companies.

“The Cabinet discussed several matters related to the haze affecting Malaysia and its people today.

“Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad (Plantation and Commodities Minister) informed us that cross-checks with Malaysian companies holding oil palm concessions showed that most of the burning activities observed took place outside concession areas owned by Malaysian companies,” he was quoted as saying by Harian Metro.

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