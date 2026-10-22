Perikatan Nasional Can Use Own Logo In Melaka Polls

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There is something for Perikatan Nasional (PN) to rejoice over ahead of the Melaka state election, after the High Court today allowed its application to suspend the Registrar of Societies Malaysia’s (RoS) decision to deregister the coalition.

This, after RoS announced the deregistration of the coalition two days ago, just nine days before nomination day for the Melaka state election.

READ MORE: PN Deregistered Ahead Of Melaka Polls, Coalition Logo In Limbo

READ MORE: PN Questions RoS U-Turn After Saying It Had ‘No Power To Intervene’

However, the High Court decision today would allow PN to take part in the upcoming Melaka state election using its own name and logo while the legal dispute continues.

According to Harian Metro, High Court judge Datuk Azizan Md Arshad ruled that RoS’ decision to deregister PN on October 20 did not automatically render the coalition’s application for a stay of the decision academic.

He said the court found that exceptional circumstances justified granting the suspension, particularly given the potential harm to PN’s political activities and its participation in upcoming elections.

Azizan said the court had to weigh the greater harm that could arise from either granting or dismissing the application.

Seven PN Candidates Could Now Contest Under Its Banner

PN is expected to contest seven out of the 28 available seats in next month election.

This comes after Barisan Nasional (BN), which is expected to work with PN again, announced that it would defend all the seats it won in the previous Melaka state election.

“I can confirm that BN will contest 21 seats, while they (PAS) and their allies will contest seven seats,” BN chairman and Umno President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was quoted as saying in another Harian Metro report.

In the the last Melaka state election in 2021, BN won 21 of the 28 state seats to form the state government, while PH won five and PN secured two.

The 16th Melaka state election will take place on 14 Nov with nominations set on 31 Oct and early voting on 10 Nov.

READ MORE: Melaka To Hit The Polls 14 November

READ MORE: Source: Rumours Of Helmy Being Dropped In Melaka Polls Untrue

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