Motorists Give Chase To Hit And Run Suspect In Viral Video

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Footage of a hit and run incident involving a car and a motorcycle has gone viral on social media.

In a posting on Threads shared by user @mdkhrlll_, a maroon-coloured Honda City could be seen driving recklessly along a small road in Kuala Pilah before hitting a motorcycle in front of it.

The motorcycle rider crashed and fell to the ground in front of the car but managed to move out of the way, before nearly being run over.

Pic: Threads / @mdkhrlll_

Instead of stopping, the Honda driver sped off ahead but other motorists including @mdkhrlll_ gave chase.

During the high-speed pursuit, the Honda could be seen driving recklessly, swaying from one side of the road to the other in an attempt to overtake another car.

The chase ended when the Honda got involved in a collision with another motorcycle, and the Proton Exora chasing it directly from behind also collided with it.

Pic: Threads / @mdkhrlll_

In a separate clip, a man believed to be the driver of the Honda City is seen laying on the ground bleeding from a wound on his face.

The exact moment of the crash and how he ended up on the ground with a facial injury was not recorded.

At the time of writing, no police statement has been issued yet.

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