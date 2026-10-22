Motorists Give Chase To Hit And Run Suspect In Viral Video

Shahril Bahrom is a Malaysian digital journalist known for his work with The Rakyat Post and World Of Buzz, covering social issues, technology, pop culture, and viral online trends. His writing combines accessible storytelling with strong awareness of Malaysian internet culture, often focusing on topics that resonate across social media and public discourse. Known for a conversational yet informative style, he specialises in digital-first journalism, human-interest stories, and trend-driven reporting that bridges mainstream news with contemporary online conversations.