Malaysia’s Fun N Cheer To Close Outlets In Phases, Citing Low-Price Model Costs

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Household goods retailer Fun N Cheer (FNC) has announced it will exit the Malaysian market in phases.

The chain, which has outlets across Peninsular Malaysia, made the announcement in a social media post on Tuesday (20 October).

FNC thanked customers for the trust and support they have given over the years.

Several commenters asked if other outlets would be affected. Others said they were sad to see a familiar store leave.

The company replied in the comments that it would close “in phases”.

It has not said which outlets will be affected or when each one will be shut down.

Second Post Cites Operating Challenges

On Wednesday (21 October), FNC posted again to apologise to customers.

It spoke about renovation costs, staff management and keeping product quality and prices in check.

The company said it did not invest much in store renovations to save on capital expenditure.

“We did try, but it turned out that we could not afford to hire high-paid, high-quality staff,” it said.

According to the company, a low-cost operating model was one way to keep product quality while selling at low prices.

The company ended the post by saying it felt “sad and ashamed”.

The company said that it would keep the online store and some outlets.

Over 30 Outlets Nationwide

FNC has more than 30 outlets across Peninsular Malaysia.

The store is known for selling festive decorations and other household goods, including snacks from RM1.

They are located in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Seremban, Penang Island, Bukit Mertajam, Taiping, Ipoh, Sitiawan, Teluk Intan, Kuantan, Melaka and Johor Bahru.

Customers have since been asking about the status of outlets near them.

For now, the company has said it is closing. It has not said which outlets will go first, or which ones will stay.

A Festive Empire Built On Bargain Decoration

Malaysian businessman Datuk Seri Lee Kar Whatt founded FNC in the Klang Valley almost 30 years ago.

It grew from a local trader into a wholesale-retail chain with outlets averaging 10,000 square feet.

Its early plan was simple: bring popular products from China to Malaysian shoppers.

Before FNC, families who wanted festive decorations had to visit small, scattered shops or markets; FNC changed that.

It opened huge outlets, each about 10,000 square feet, where shoppers could find almost everything under one roof at wholesale prices.

FNC became a favourite during Malaysia’s big holidays, including Chinese New Year, Hari Raya Puasa, Christmas and Deepavali.

It did this by quickly stocking trendy items and importing festive goods in bulk.

Over time, the business grew from a small local trader into a retail network.

At its peak, it served more than 45 million customers a year and sold over 40,000 products, from home hardware and wedding accessories to seasonal ornaments.

For many Malaysians, FNC was the heart of the country’s festive rush.

That is why its sudden, phased closure feels like such a big moment for local shoppers after 30 years.

In this exclusive video, the founder and boss of FNC sits down to open up about the bittersweet details behind the brand’s shocking retirement and closure.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.