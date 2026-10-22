Indonesian Netizens Thank Malaysian MP For Calling Out Prabowo Over Haze –  In Javanese

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Sabak Bernam MP Kalam Salan’s move to urge Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto to end the ongoing forest and land-burning crisis in Indonesia in Javanese during a parliamentary sitting has caught the attention of Indonesian social media users.

On Threads, user @ladyaisyah00 shared a video of Kalam addressing Prabowo in Javanese during Parliament yesterday, explaining that he chose the language to ensure the Indonesian leader understood his message.

The user described the move as more than diplomacy, calling it a slap in the face for Indonesia’s leader.

“Prabowo has been put in his place by the Malaysian Parliament, in Javanese. This is no longer diplomacy; it is a slap in the face.

“Thank you, Malaysia. Thank you, Sabak Bernam MP,” the user wrote.

The post drew support from several other Threads users, many of whom expressed their desire to see the haze crisis brought to an immediate end.

User @m.dja1201 said the situation was embarrassing, while expressing concern that Prabowo might not pay attention to the criticism.

Another user, @onedyantero, said that although they were Indonesian and did not understand Javanese, they were moved by Malaysia’s continued protests over the issue.

“I’m Indonesian (from Sulawesi) and I don’t even understand Javanese. Well done, Malaysia, for continuing to protest against the Indonesian government.”

The reactions indicate the growing frustration among some Indonesian social media users over the way the Prabowo administration has handled the recurring haze crisis.

READ MORE: How Bad Is ‘Bad’ Air? Here’s What Different Air Quality Index Levels Mean For Your Health

Kalam Raises Haze Crisis In Parliament

Malaysian media previously reported that Kalam raised the regional haze issue while debating the Supply Bill 2027 in Parliament yesterday, highlighting how the crisis had forced schools in some areas to close for several days.

“We want clear skies and clean air, so that the people of both countries can live healthily and peacefully.

“Perhaps the leaders on the other side, most of whom are Javanese, do not understand Malay.

“With the permission of this Honourable House, let me speak in Javanese,” Kalam was quoted as saying by the NST.

Kalam had also called on the government to engage the Philippines, as the current Asean chair, to push for stronger and more effective regional measures against transboundary haze.

The haze crisis has continued to raise concerns over the impact of forest and land fires on public health and daily life across the region.

Indonesian authorities have also faced scrutiny over their response, with reports indicating that the government has declined to declare an emergency despite worsening conditions in some areas.

Parts of Kalimantan and Sumatra have been among the worst-affected regions, where smoke from fires has contributed to deteriorating air quality.

READ MORE: Indonesia Haze: 1,104 Hotspots, Estimated 1,700 Deaths And Foreign Aid Rejected

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