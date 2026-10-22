Data Security Tops AI Worries For 70% Of Malaysian Firms

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Only 26.4% of Malaysian firms are very confident they can recover quickly from ransomware while keeping backup data protected.

A larger 74% expressed confidence in their ability to do so.

Synology shared the findings at its Annual Press Event 2026 in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, 21 Oct.

Synology Malaysia Country Manager Jason Sin said businesses need confidence that essential services can recover when disruption occurs.

AI-Ready Infrastructure Seen As Important

Over 90% of Malaysian respondents consider AI-ready infrastructure important to workflow efficiency and productivity.

Synology Southeast Asia Head Antoine Yang said AI creates value when it helps people do their work better and lets a business respond more effectively to customers.

“Our focus is to help organisations sustain those gains as adoption grows, with data they can trust and a dependable path to recovery when disruption occurs,” he said.

Among Malaysian respondents, 70% cited data security and privacy as an AI adoption challenge. It was the most frequently selected concern.

Data quality and availability followed at 42%, while 40% cited scattered data.

68.6% of Malaysian respondents prioritise hybrid or on-premises infrastructure. Only 12.5% prioritise public cloud.

Nearly 40% of Malaysian respondents have no visibility into how data submitted to third-party AI tools is handled.

Synology’s Three Priorities

Based on the findings, Synology is focusing on scalable data infrastructure, stronger cyber resilience, and productive AI adoption with greater control over business data.

For cyber resilience, its ActiveProtect appliances combine dedicated backup infrastructure with centralised management, immutable protection and automated isolation. ActiveProtect Manager 2.0 adds support for Nutanix AHV and Proxmox VE.

Synology is also adding the DP5200, a 1U appliance for protecting diverse workloads without recurring subscription fees.

For data infrastructure, its 2026 launches include the PAS7700, the company’s first NVMe SSD storage solution designed for mission-critical workloads. It also introduced new-generation FS and RS series models, along with Synology Tiering and data reduction on DSM 7.4.

For AI in the workplace, Synology Office Suite offers AI assistance for revising documents, creating presentation content and finding spreadsheet formulas. ChatPlus and Meet cover team messaging and online meetings. The DVA7400 surveillance appliance applies AI to detection and search.

Synology also previewed upcoming scale-out storage and hybrid surveillance solutions.

“When businesses can trust how their data is managed and protected, they are better positioned to turn AI initiatives into lasting business results,” Sin said.

READ MORE: Daythree AI Labs CEO: AI Won’t Take Your Job, Someone Who Uses AI Will

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