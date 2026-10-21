Waze Off, TuJu On: PM Sends Motorists Down a Different Road Over Israeli Law Fears
Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged Malaysians to use TuJu, a navigation app developed by the Malaysian Highway Authority (MHA), instead of Waze. He cited data security risks, pointing to Waze’s exposure to Israeli government laws. The proposal was raised at a National Cyber Security Committee meeting on Tuesday (20 Oct).
In Brief
- Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim urged Malaysians to switch from Waze to TuJu, citing data security risks and Waze's ties to Israeli laws.
- TuJu, developed by the Malaysian Highway Authority, offers live toll charges, traffic updates, CCTV feeds, and road complaint features.
- The proposal was discussed at the National Cyber Security Committee meeting, with Anwar stressing that citizens' data must not be compromised.