Waze Off, TuJu On: PM Sends Motorists Down a Different Road Over Israeli Law Fears

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Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has asked Malaysians to use TuJu, a navigation app developed by the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), as an alternative to Waze.

He said the alternative was proposed because of security risks to information and data on citizens’ movements.

Anwar said Waze is subject to Israeli government laws.

The matter was discussed at the third National Cyber Security Committee meeting, chaired by Anwar on Tuesday (20 October).

In a Facebook post, he said: “We cannot compromise on the security of the people’s data and identities.”

The meeting also covered the Cyber Security Act 2024, MyDigital ID security and protection of National Critical Information Infrastructure.

What Is TuJu?

LLM launched TuJu with Prosignal Consortium in Nov 2025. It pulls live toll charges, traffic conditions and CCTV feeds from LLM’s traffic centre.

The app also lists R&R stops with their facilities, and lets drivers report accidents and road closures.

It links to the MyJalan platform for complaints about potholes and damaged roads.

At launch, Carz reported that the app runs on Google’s mapping data, with tech support from Maybank.

Waze was founded in Israel in 2008 and acquired by Google in 2013. It is widely used by Malaysian motorists for real-time traffic updates, alternative routes and alerts.

Lowyat Forum Users On TuJu

When TuJu launched, a Lowyat forum thread on the app drew mixed reactions.

One user said “waze all the way”.

A user asked how many millions it cost to develop. Another user replied that the cost was likely small and that the app uses the Google Maps API.

Another user asked why the app was built when Waze and Google Maps already exist, suggesting highway data could simply be added to them.

One user speculated that motorists could eventually be forced to use TuJu under the banner of national security.

Another user said every app has potential if developers keep working on it.

READ MORE: Activist Firdaus Wong Deletes Waze Over Israel Ties, Gets Called Out For Still Using Facebook

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