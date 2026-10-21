Video Of Father Kicking His Child In Stroller Goes Viral

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Parents have a natural instinct to protect their young from harm, but apparently not all parents have the same defensive urge.

In fact, some are the complete opposite of it.

A video of a family of four recently went viral on social media, after it showed a father and mother along with their two children entering an elevator.

The video was taken from a CCTV recording and posted on Threads, which quickly circulated among users.

As the father entered the elevator, he kicked the stroller which his young son is sitting in before the mother aggressively yanked the boy out of it and shoved him into a corner of the lift.

Moments later another person entered the lift and the couple stopped their aggressive behaviour, before the video was cut.

Another CCTV recording showing the family standing outside the lift just before they entered was also circulated on Threads.

From this angle, the parents could be seen handling the boy in a rough manner, with the mother pushing the stroller with her son in it rather aggressively.

It appears that the other child was not a target of their aggression.

Many expressed their rage after seeing the video

In the comments section, Malaysians expressed their anger towards the parents in the video.

Many criticised their abusive parenting, while some called for child protection services to investigate the couple.

“They don’t deserve to be parents. I feel sorry for the kid,” said one Threads user.

“I hope when the kids grow up, they’ll put their parents in an old folks home,” said another.

At the time of writing, there has been no police report lodged and the cause of the parents’ aggression towards their child as well as the location of the incident is not yet determined.

The only visible assumption pointed out by netizens is that the child was throwing a tantrum outside the lift and the parents lost their patience with him.

In Malaysia, the penalty for child abuse depends on the specific law and severity of the act, with physical or emotional abuse under the Child Act 2001 carrying up to 20 years in prison, a RM50,000 fine, or both.

To report child abuse in Malaysia, contact Talian Kasih 15999 (call 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999), go to the nearest Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) station, visit a government hospital’s emergency or SCAN/OSCC unit, or contact the Social Welfare Department (Jabatan Kebajikan Masyarakat – JKM).

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