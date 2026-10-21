Shah Alam’s Famous Slipper Thief Found After Going Missing A Few Days

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Malaysia’s beloved ginger feline who famously steals slippers around its Shah Alam neighbourhood went missing over a few days, prompting its owner Noraini Darus to send out a public plea in helping find the kleptomaniac cat.

Through a post on TikTok, Noraini informed that her cat Yeyen was last seen near her neighbour’s house in Section 29, Shah Alam, and asked for anyone who had seen Yeyen to contact her immedately.

Pic: TikTok / Noraini Darus

For those unfamiliar, Yeyen is a highly sought-after feline influencer, securing brand partnerships and hosting dedicated TikTok Live collaborative events for prominent pet brands like Cats Hometown.

Someone found an orange cat that matched Yeyen’s description

A woman named Vivi Nurfadila Adri posted on Threads around 1am today (21 October) saying that she had found an orange cat near the area Yeyen went missing, but was unsure if she had found the correct feline.

According to her post, she had taken the cat to a veterinarian clinic to give it a checkup.

“Those who keep asking me if this is Yeyen or not, I’m not sure myself. I’ll have to wait for Yeyen’s owner to come to the veterinarian clinic where I left the cat.

“I moved Yeyen from the Kota Kemuning clinic becase the vet ward was too expensive. One day costs RM35 whereas the donation fund I opened the other day only raised RM550, so I moved it to a more affordable clinic,” Vivi said in her post.

Noraini in tears after being reunited with Yeyen

In an update on Threads, Vivi confirmed that the cat she found was indeed Yeyen.

According to her post caption, the veterinarian said Yeyen had been injured after being struck by a vehicle as the feline could not get up on its feet.

A screen recording of a video call between Vivi and Noraini was attached to the post, with Noraini visibly in tears after being reunited with her beloved Yeyen.

Pet influencer Johan Eskandar Mohamad Najib, known as Johan and his Cats on social media, posted about the rescue on TikTok too.

He said Yeyen was found at the Putra Heights toll exit, which was about 11 kilometers away from Noraini’s house.

Some on social media speculated that Yeyen might have been catnapped and then left by the side of the road.

They also urged all pet owners to always monitor their animals, or invest in a microchip or any kind of GPS tag device so they know where their pets are at any given time.

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