Red Alert: Interpol Hunts Former Serba Dinamik Boss Over Alleged False Statement

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Interpol has issued a Red Notice against Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd founder Datuk Mohd Abdul Karim Abdullah.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said this in the Dewan Rakyat on Tuesday (20 October), during Prime Minister’s Question Time.

Anwar said the notice follows action by the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC).

The SC had earlier obtained an arrest warrant against Abdul Karim.

According to Anwar, the Red Notice is meant to help authorities locate and arrest him.

Wanted Over Alleged False Statement

The SC said Abdul Karim is wanted under Section 369(b)(B) of the Capital Markets and Services Act 2007.

The offence relates to his alleged role in causing Sarawak Consolidated Industries Bhd (SCIB) to submit a false statement to Bursa Malaysia.

Abdul Karim is a former chairman and non-independent non-executive director of SCIB.

The Public Prosecutor has consented to proceedings against him.

The SC obtained the arrest warrant in March.

Earlier Charges Were Withdrawn

Abdul Karim was previously charged in 2021 over alleged false statements on Serba Dinamik’s financial information.

Serba Dinamik and three other executives were charged in December that year.

The charges were withdrawn in May 2022 after compounds were paid.

Anwar said the SC resumed investigating Serba Dinamik’s transactions in 2023.

The probe was extended to related cases, including SCIB.

In early 2026, the SC charged Abdul Karim and another individual over transactions and alleged false statements involving SCIB.

Serba Dinamik was delisted from Bursa Malaysia in June 2024.

Anwar said investigations into other transactions involving Abdul Karim are ongoing.

A self-made entrepreneur who started as a maintenance engineer, Abdul Karim rose from humble beginnings to build Serba Dinamik into a global oil and gas powerhouse, peaking around 2019 to 2020 when the company’s market capitalisation surpassed RM6 billion and his personal net worth reached over US$400 million, landing him on Forbes’ list of Malaysia’s 50 richest.

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