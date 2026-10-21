KL Chicken Supplier Files Police Report, Threatens Defamation Action Over Viral Slaughter Video

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A Kuala Lumpur chicken supplier linked to a viral video showing questionable chicken-slaughtering practices has filed a police report and threatened legal action against individuals it accuses of spreading false allegations.

Bhuiyen Sdn Bhd representative Zalinda Yacob said the company lodged a police report at Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters following accusations that she claimed had damaged the company’s reputation and business.

According to Kosmo!, Zalinda denied that her company was responsible for the slaughtering process shown in the viral footage, insisting that its role was limited to supplying live chickens.

“We only send live chickens to the premises. We only supply live chickens. What happens inside, we don’t know. We are not the ones slaughtering the chickens, and neither are our workers,” she said.

Zalinda also singled out individuals she identified as Ustaz Sophian and local NGO Surplus, saying she intended to take the strongest possible action over the allegations.

The company maintained that the accusations were false and defamatory, adding that it was prepared to defend its reputation through the appropriate channels.

Company Says It Has Relevant Licences And Approvals

In response to the controversy, Zalinda said Bhuiyen possessed relevant licences, including a slaughtering licence and halal certification, alongside approvals from the Department of Environment, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM).

She also denied allegations that the company supplied carcasses and called on the relevant authorities to inspect its premises and workers.

Zalinda further disputed claims concerning the employment status of its foreign workers, insisting that her company had the necessary permits and inviting the authorities to conduct their own checks.

However, these are the company’s claims, and the allegations surrounding the viral footage remain a matter for the relevant authorities to investigate.

According to a separate report by Sinar Harian, Dang Wangi district police chief Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Azwan Amin Nordin confirmed that police had received a report from a company connected to the controversy at around 9pm on Tuesday.

He added that the case had been referred to JAKIM for further action.

What Happened In The Viral Chicken Video?

The controversy erupted after several TikTok Live recordings circulated online, allegedly showing questionable chicken-slaughtering practices at a premises near Pasar Pudu in Kuala Lumpur.

As TRP reported on 20 October, the footage sparked concern among social media users, particularly Muslims, over whether the chickens were slaughtered according to Islamic requirements before being processed.

The recordings reportedly showed three men handling the chickens, with two removing live birds from baskets while another appeared to slaughter them.

The chickens were then thrown into a large container filled with water, prompting viewers to question whether they had been properly slaughtered or had died by drowning.

The footage also appeared to show blood splattered across the surrounding area, raising further concerns about hygiene and food safety.

The allegations prompted calls for a thorough investigation into the premises, its slaughtering practices and the destination of the poultry supplied to other businesses.

Putrajaya MP Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin had urged JAKIM, DBKL, the Health Ministry and the Immigration Department to conduct an integrated investigation into the matter.

He said the authorities needed to establish whether the slaughtering practices complied with halal requirements, while also examining food safety, regulatory compliance and the employment status of foreign workers.

JAKIM Investigating Halal Concerns

JAKIM also confirmed on 20 October that it was conducting a comprehensive investigation with the relevant local authorities into a company connected to the viral chicken-slaughtering controversy.

JAKIM director-general Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee said the investigation involved a premises that did not hold a Malaysian Halal Certificate (SPHM).

The investigation is intended to establish the facts surrounding the controversial practices and address concerns over halal compliance.

It is important to distinguish between a supplier’s own halal certification claims and the certification status of the particular premises shown in the footage. The relevant authorities will need to clarify the relationship between the businesses involved and determine which operations fall under their respective approvals.

For consumers, the central concern is whether poultry sold as halal has undergone the required slaughtering process. As explained in The Rakyat Post’s earlier report, a chicken wholesaler is not necessarily a slaughterhouse, and supplying live chickens is not the same as processing them for sale as halal meat.

Bhuiyen’s denial and police report add another dimension to the controversy, but they do not, by themselves, establish what happened at the premises shown in the videos.

The authorities’ findings will be crucial in determining whether any rules were breached, while the company has indicated that it intends to pursue action over allegations it considers defamatory.

READ MORE: Viral Video Of Poultry Supplier Boiling Chickens Alive Sparks Halal Debate

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