Haze Affects 60% Of Orangutan Habitats, Borneo Wildlife Faces Water Shortage

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The ongoing 2026 wildfires in Kalimantan have severely impacted wildlife and their habitats, destroying approximately 60% of Bornean orangutan ranges.

According to a report by environmental campaign group Geopix dated 8 September, over 17,000 hotspots inside orangutan habitat areas were detected between 1 June and 28 August based on official government data.

Geopix estimates the number of critically-endangered Bornean orangutan at 57,350 individuals at the time of writing, with conservation groups warning that almost 80% of its population suffering losses in less than 50 years.

Indonesia’s Forest Ministry handles 290 wild animals affected by forest fires

Indonesian media outlet Pantau reported on 13 October that the country’s Ministry of Forestry has tended to 290 wild animals that has suffered from the forest and land fire disaster.

Among that number, 96 were Bornean orangutans that needed medical care.

The 272 wild animals were reportedly being handled by the Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BKSDA) in four provinces in Kalimantan.

The Head of the Bureau of Public Relations and Foreign Cooperation at the Ministry of Forestry, Ristianto Pribadi, conveyed the data when confirmed from Jakarta on Tuesday 13 October.

It was reported that the animals were rescued directly from dangerous locations and relocated to safer areas.

“Animal handling starts from evacuation or rescue, herding to a safer habitat, translocation, to care and rehabilitation,” said Ristianto.

The handling process also includes care and rehabilitation for animals that need recovery.

Deadly forest fires leave Borneo wildlife short of water

A water shortage caused by the forest fires covering massive hectares of land has given rise to another critical problem for wildlife: a water shortage.

The fires have dried up water sources, leaving wildlife struggling to find fresh water as forest pools dry up and ponds turn brackish, thus pushing animals towards villages and coastal areas.

According to Eco-Business, a sustainable business news platform based in Singapore and Malaysia, Kalimantan residents along with conservation groups have been responding to the matter by providing water, rescuing affected animals, and treating them as smoke and fires continue to destroy their habitats.

It’s also reported that premliminary findings by non-governmental organisation (NGO) Yayasan Planet Indonesia recorded at least 16 dead animals as at 13 October, including Silvered Langurs, Long-Tailed Macaques, and Proboscis Monkeys (an endangered primate only found on Borneo) in Kubu Raya, West Kalimantan.

Meanwhile, in the same report, Indonesian primate conservation group Yayasan Inisiasi Alam Rehabilitasi Indonesia (YIARI) said it had rescued 43 orangutans from fire-affected areas of Ketapang and North Kayong since August, many suffering from burns, dehydration or malnutrition.

Karmele Llano Sanchez of YIARI said the group had also received reports of other wildlife, including snakes, turtles and pangolins, affected by fires. Sanchez said YIARI last saw a similarly large surge in wildlife rescues during the 2015 El Niño, when the group rescued more than 80 orangutans as fires devastated forests in West Kalimantan.

Bornean orangutans are critically endangered

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) upgraded their status due to a severe population drop of more than 80% between 1973 and 2025.

Fewer than 105,000 individuals remain in the wild.

The ongoing forest fires are only one among many of the species’ main threats. Deforestation, illegal hunting, and illicit pet trade are the other main reasons why the Bornean orangutan population is dwindling.

According to the Word Wildlife Fund, there was an estimated 230,000 orangutans on Borneo about 100 years ago, before the population sharply declined in 2026.

READ MORE: Indonesia Haze: 1,104 Hotspots, Estimated 1,700 Deaths And Foreign Aid Rejected

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