Don’t Neglect The Elderly, They Need Love Beyond Special Occasions

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The elderly should not be neglected or remembered only during special occasions, but deserve consistent care, attention and companionship, said Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) executive secretary Nik Mohd Noor Nik Kar.

He said this during the Jalinan Kasih: Akar Budiman, Kasih Bertaut programme, which brought together 171 residents of Rumah Seri Kenangan (RSK) Cheras and younger generations through an “adopted grandchild” initiative.

Nik Mohd Noor stressed that appreciating senior citizens is not limited to providing material assistance, as spending time with them and offering continuous support are equally important.

He said such efforts also reflected the values of integrity, where principles were translated into action through social responsibility and respect for every individual’s dignity.

The programme, themed “Elderly Valued, Generations United, Sustainability Strengthened”, combined donations of daily necessities, intergenerational activities and planting initiatives to improve the residents’ well-being.

Companionship As Important As Material Aid

Meanwhile, Social Welfare Department (JKM) Elderly Division director Hazleen Hassan said senior citizens also needed friendship, opportunities to interact and spaces to share their experiences, beyond receiving material assistance.

She expressed hope that the adopted grandchild initiative would continue regularly to strengthen social support for the residents.

The corporate social responsibility programme was organised by EAIC’s Welfare and Recreation Club (KKR), in collaboration with JKM, Cempaka International School (CIS) Damansara Heights and Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), in conjunction with the RSK Cheras-level Senior Citizens Day celebration.

RM10,000 In Cash And Essential Supplies

A total of RM10,000 in cash and goods was contributed to support the residents’ needs, including personal care products, food and beverages.

The initiative also featured the Cucu Angkat Bersama Warga RSK activity, which involved CIS pupils interacting with the elderly residents.

The sessions provided opportunities for both generations to exchange experiences while fostering affection, understanding and mutual respect.

UPM also contributed plants for RSK’s greenhouse and supported its greening activities.

The initiative allows residents to participate in gardening, with the produce potentially supplementing the fresh ingredients used in their daily meals.

Multiple Organisations Join Hands

The programme also received support from Yayasan Tengku Zafrul Aziz (YTZA), SKOP Production, the Bangi Member of Parliament’s office and Jewel Sonic Sdn Bhd.

Among those present were RSK Cheras Board of Visitors treasurer Mohd Fauzi Mohd Fadzil, Selangor Social Welfare Department director’s representative Salmiah Salleh, UPM Faculty of Forestry and Environment deputy dean Dr Mohd Rosli Yaacob, CIS principal Aimi Masdiana Mukhtar, RSK Cheras superintendent Zamzuri Mohamed and YTZA strategy and planning director Teh Mysara Zulkifli.

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