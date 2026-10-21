Border Control DG Lands In Court Over Harming Two Special Branch Officers

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The Director-General of Malaysia’s Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS), Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain, is being charged in court today (21 October) over accusations involving physical assault of two Special Branch officers at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s (KLIA) Terminal 1 in September.

According to a Berita Harian report, Shuhaily was seen in good spirits as he walked to the Court Complex cafeteria for breakfast, inviting reporters and photographers to join him as well.

The 54-year-old faces two charges of intentionally causing physical injury to Corporal Mohammad Faiz Muhamad Saman, 40, and Muhammad Ekmal Sofwan Driman, following the incident on 28 September.

According to Section 323 of the Penal Code, the penalties include imprisonment of up to one year or a RM2,000 fine, or both, if convicted.

On 17 October Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifudding Nasution Ismail said the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) requested further improvement to the investigation papers, including additional clarifications and further investigative actions, before deciding on the next course of action.

Attorney General Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar said he received the investigation papers on 6 October before returning them to the police on 8 October.

On 12 October, Faiz reported lodged a police report for the second time, alleging that his mobile phone was confiscated while he was filming the incident. His counsel, Kamal Hisham Ja’afar and Muhammad Nor Tamrin, said the report contained new evidence.

The two police officers, who were serving as travel control officers at the airport, denied allegations that they acted as unauthorised intermediaries or being involved in “counter-setting” activities.

Shuhaily pleads not guilty, expresses appreciation for support

In a separate Berita Harian report, Shuhaily pleaded not guilty on both charges involving the accusations of him harming the two Special Branch police officers.

He made the plea after all the charges were read out to him before Magistrate Khairatul Animah Jelani today.

Shuhaily also expressed his appreciation towards those who offered him support through prayers and messages.

“This is what gives me strength and confidence to proceed with the legal process, he said during a brief press conference at the Sessions and Magistrate Court Complex lobby.

He said he is leaving it to the court to carry out the rest of the legal process according to proper procedures, adding that the press conference would be his last one related to the case.

“This is my last press conference in relation to the case. After the court process is complete, my lawyer will speak on my behalf,” he said.

What happened at KLIA Terminal 1

The incident in question drew attention on social media after a leaked CCTV video showing a man who looked like Shuhaily scolding two men at KLIA Terminal 1 on 28 September.

In one instance, the man who looked like Shuhaily appeared to have tugged one of the men’s ears aggressively.

Shuhaily later gave a statement saying he was prepared to accept any decision or action by the government following the viral video.

The video divided Malaysians on social media, with some saying he had acted too aggressively, while the other camp felt that as DG of Malaysia’s border control agency, he cannot be too soft.

Some also questioned how the CCTV video was leaked, and speculated that there might be parties attempting to tarnish Shuhaily’s image.

READ MORE: Mohd Shuhaily Ready To Face Any Action Over Viral KLIA Video

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