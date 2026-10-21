A Week In Hospital, Then A Family’s Worst Goodbye: Teen Dies After Flagpole Accident

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A victim of electrocution during the Tokong Sayur procession in Mergong, Alor Setar in Kedah has died at 2am today (21 October).

Alor Setar City Council (MBAS) councillor Ch’ng Boon Chye confirmed that 16-year-old Xu Zhikang (transliteration) passed away after a week of hospital treatment.

According to Sin Chew Daily, Xu suffered burns covering 80% of his body and underwent a skin grafting operation, which lasted about eight to nine hours, on 19 October.

However, Xu’s condition deteriorated after the surgery due to a weakened immune system, which led to his death.

The family will be holding a wake at the family home in Simpang Empat for three days.

What happened on that day

On the night of 13 October, three boys, aged 16 and 17, took part in the temple’s Nine Emperor Gods procession along a main road in Mergong, Alor Setar. One boy held the procession flag that was mounted on a bamboo pole while the two other boys stood near him.

Strong winds pushed the flagpole toward the high-voltage power line, causing an electrical arc. The three boys standing below were electrocuted. The incident also left a hole in the ground because of the immense power.

The trio were rushed to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital (HSB) for medical attention.

Xu suffered burns over 80% of his body, while the other two boys were burned across 40% and 20% of theirs. Both later regained consciousness and were under observation.

READ MORE: Three Teens Rushed To Hospital After Flagpole Breaches Power Line Safety Zone At Kedah Night Procession

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