A Week In Hospital, Then A Family’s Worst Goodbye: Teen Dies After Flagpole Accident
A 16-year-old with burns to 80 per cent of his body died early today (21 Oct), a week after the flagpole he was holding touched a high-voltage line during a Nine Emperor Gods procession in Alor Setar, Kedah.
Credit: Sin Chew Daily
In Brief
- Xu Zhikang, 16, died at 2am on 21 October after a week of treatment for burns covering 80% of his body.
- Xu's condition worsened following a lengthy skin grafting operation on 19 October, due to a weakened immune system.
- The accident occurred when strong winds pushed a procession flagpole into a high-voltage power line, electrocuting three boys.