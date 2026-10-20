‘You Did It To Yourself’, Azmin Tells PN After RoS Deregistration

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Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Azmin Ali has blamed Perikatan Nasional (PN) leaders for the coalition’s deregistration, saying they brought the situation upon themselves by preventing Bersatu from participating in a Supreme Council meeting.

In a statement following the Registrar of Societies’ (RoS) decision to deregister PN today, the former economy minister said the coalition leadership, dominated by PAS, had committed an error by barring Bersatu from attending the July 16 meeting.

He said the move violated PN’s own constitution and had serious consequences for the coalition’s future.

“Violating the law brings serious harm and appears set to destroy PN’s future,” said Azmin, who is also Hulu Kelang assemblyman.

He added that PN’s failure in governance had also become a threat amid efforts to pressure Bersatu into leaving the coalition.

According to Azmin, Bersatu had detailed these issues when it gave its statement to RoS on August 18.

“The RoS decision today further proves that Bersatu was on the right side in its efforts to save PN.

“Bersatu’s complaint on August 11 was intended to ensure that PN was managed according to the principles of accountability, transparency and integrity, while complying with all legal requirements and the party constitution,” he said.

Azmin also stressed that PN should not become a shelter for those seeking to hijack the coalition.

“Today, PAS and its allies are portraying themselves as political victims and attempting to gain sympathy ahead of the Melaka state election.

“Stop the propaganda and excessive identity politics. The reality is that PAS has failed to manage an organisation based on democratic principles and good governance, and has repeatedly betrayed its comrades,” he said.

Despite finding the RoS decision difficult to accept, Azmin said Bersatu recognised that no party was above the law or exempt from regulations.

RoS confirmed today that it had cancelled PN’s registration after finding that the coalition’s representations failed to refute the grounds for deregistration outlined in an earlier notice.

One of the grounds cited was PN’s alleged breach of Clause 7.1 of its constitution by denying Bersatu the right to attend and participate in the coalition’s Supreme Council emergency meeting on July 16.

READ MORE: PN Deregistered Ahead Of Melaka Polls, Coalition Logo In Limbo

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