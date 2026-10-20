Year One Pupil Dies After Experiencing Breathing Difficulties At School

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Year One female pupil died after experiencing breathing difficulties at school yesterday, according to Berita Harian.

The report said police were alerted to the incident at around 7.30pm.

Sepang District Police Chief ACP Norhizam Bahaman said attempts were made to resuscitate the girl at her school before she was taken to Putrajaya Hospital for further treatment.

“However, the victim was pronounced dead while at Putrajaya Hospital,” Norhizam was quoted as saying.

He said the Criminal Investigation Division of the Sepang District Police Headquarters (IPD) is investigating the incident.

A post-mortem examination was conducted at Putrajaya Hospital at 8am today, with the case classified as sudden death (SDR).

Police have advised the public against spreading unverified information regarding the incident.

Anyone with information related to the case can contact the investigating officer, Inspector Vishno Kumar A/L Tharuma Rethinam, at 011-11021528.

Father Says Daughter Was Unresponsive When Ambulance Arrived

Meanwhile, the victim’s father said his daughter was already unresponsive when the ambulance arrived at the school.

Meor Shahriza Meor Zakaria, 48, said he rushed to the school after being informed that his daughter was experiencing breathing difficulties.

He said he found her lying unconscious on the second floor of the school building.

He added that his daughter did not respond when he attempted to help her, including by performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

“About 15 minutes later, the ambulance arrived. By then, my daughter was no longer showing any response,” he told Harian Metro.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.