Viral Video Of Poultry Supplier Boiling Chickens Alive Sparks Halal Debate

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A Kuala Lumpur chicken meat supplier has gotten himself into a fowl situation after videos of the business allegedly processing poultry by chucking them alive into boiling water.

The main issue with this is that the chickens were not slaughtered by Islamic methods, making the meat non-halal.

Several TikTok Live recordings of the public sharing the chicken wholesaler’s business premises have been circulating on social media.

For context, if chicken meat from a processing plant or wholesaler is being marketed or sold as halal meat, the chicken must be slaughtered properly following Islamic ritual slaughter first.

A wholesaler can sell live birds for slaughter elsewhere, subject to applicable business and animal health-related requirements. Live birds are not automatically halal meat simply because they are chickens.

Additionally, a chicken wholesaler is not necessarily a slaughterhouse. The law does not generally require every wholesaler to slaughter the chickens personally, but chicken sold as halal must originate from a halal-compliant slaughter process.

Although the business in the video has not been clearly disclosed, if it is supplying to other businesses or restaurants that are halal-certified, then yes it is in trouble.

Putrajaya MP urges JAKIM to investigate the business

A Berita Harian report said the Department of Islamc Development (JAKIM) was urged to investigate slaughter methods and halal status of the chicken at a premises in Kuala Lumpur, following the viral video.

Putrajaya MP Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin said the investigation must determine where the chickens are being supplied and sold, to ensure that halal status and food safety are guaranteed.

Radzi also called for an integrated probe between the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), the Ministry of Health (KKM), and the Immigration Department.

“An integrated investigation with DBKL, KKM, and the Immigration Department must also cover aspects of health, legal compliance, and the possibility or misuse of the halal logo, as well as the status of foreign worker permits.

“If there is evidence of wrongdoing, strict action must be taken.The issue of halal and food safety cannot be taken lightly,” he said through a Facebook post.

Radzi said he has filed an official complaint to the JAKIM Director-General’s office to investigate the matter, and notified the Office of the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs).

JAKIM confirms an investigation is underway

Islamic development department JAKIM has said it is conducting a full investigation related to accusations of questionable chicken slaughtering methods carried out by a meat processing premises near Pasar Pudu, Kuala Lumpur.

JAKIM Director-General, Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee, said in a statement today (20 October) that the investigation also involves local authorities, Harian Metro reported.

“A full investigation with local authorities is being carried out on a company that does not hold a Malaysian Halal Certificate connected to an issue with chickens which is currently viral,” he said.

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