Viral Video Of Kissing Pair At Sabah Cafe Raises Privacy And Legal Questions

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A Threads post showing two young people kissing openly at a coffee outlet in Sabah has drawn more than 14,000 likes and 1,500 comments.

The post was shared by user nyx_5b in a Sabahan Threads topic.

The user referred to the pair as students. Their status has not been verified.

According to the caption, the incident happened at the coffee chain’s 1 Borneo outlet at around 4.42pm on Sunday (18 October).

The user asked the two whether they were thinking at all, given the many families, children and other members of the public around them.

Blur The faces, Or Risk A Legal Headache

One commenter couldn’t resist a joke, saying it felt as if they had already landed in London.

That comment picked up about 5,000 likes.

Another commenter pushed back on the idea that the pair should have been told off in person. Confronting them wouldn’t change much, they argued.

The couple would just find another café and do it again.

A viral post, in their view, is a better wake-up call: a reminder that public spaces are no place for that kind of behaviour.

They also asked a fair question. How long would this go on if nobody ever called it out?

A third commenter agreed that stopping it was a good goal and that posting it publicly was fine.

But they’d blur the faces and use the video only as a reminder.

Showing the faces, they warned, could expose the poster to legal action, and the outlet’s CCTV could be used to trace who filmed the clip.

Their verdict: the behaviour was wrong, but there’s a better way to raise awareness.

Finally, a separate commenter questioned whether this kind of post damages the image of East Malaysia as open-minded and relaxed.

READ MORE: Malaysians Are Always Mesra, Even In Cemeteries, Cars & Moving Buses

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