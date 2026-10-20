PN Questions RoS U-Turn After Saying It Had ‘No Power To Intervene’

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Perikatan Nasional (PN) has questioned the Registrar of Societies (RoS) for previously stating that it had no power to intervene in the coalition’s affairs, only to later cite the exclusion of Bersatu from a Supreme Council meeting as grounds for deregistration.

In a statement today, PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said the apparent contradiction raised serious questions about the basis for the Registrar’s decision to cancel the coalition’s registration.

He said the decision came just two days before the Kuala Lumpur High Court was scheduled to hear PN’s application to suspend the RoS action, including its notice of non-compliance and suspension of the coalition’s activities.

READ MORE: PN Deregistered Ahead Of Melaka Polls, Coalition Logo In Limbo

Takiyuddin said RoS had stated on October 6 that the issues raised by PN would be addressed in court.

On October 13, the High Court granted leave for judicial review and scheduled the stay application for October 22, following the Attorney-General’s Chambers’ insistence that the hearing be conducted inter partes, or with both parties present.

PN also submitted a written request on October 14 asking RoS to refrain from further action pending the hearing, but received no response, he said.

Takiyuddin added that during submissions on October 19, the Attorney-General’s Chambers had described the deregistration process as “still ongoing” without informing the court that the cancellation would be made the following day.

“RoS itself stated that the issues would be addressed in court, while the Attorney-General’s Chambers insisted on an inter partes hearing. Yet, before the hearing could take place, PN’s registration was cancelled, fundamentally changing the circumstances of the dispute,” The Kota Bharu MP said.

He questioned why the authorities could not wait just two more days for the court to consider the application.

PN Alleges Political Motive Behind Timing

Takiyuddin said the timing and sequence of events raised serious concerns about possible bad faith and political motives.

He noted that the RoS notice was issued on September 22, when the dissolution of the Melaka state assembly was announced, followed by a suspension of PN’s activities the next day.

The registration was then cancelled just 11 days before nomination day for the state election, he said.

He also questioned the Registrar’s reliance on the July 16 PN Supreme Council meeting, where Bersatu was allegedly denied the right to participate.

According to Takiyuddin, this contradicted an earlier written position by RoS that it “did not have the power to intervene”, while PN’s detailed explanation was subsequently rejected as unsatisfactory without substantive reasons.

He said the cancellation affected millions of voters who had given their mandate to PN and its component parties, while potentially affecting their political activities, party assets and office-bearers.

PN To Challenge Cancellation In Court

Takiyuddin said PN would challenge the validity of the cancellation order and seek a suspension of its implementation and consequences pending the court’s decision.

The coalition also urged the Attorney-General to explain the action in light of the government’s position during the October 22 hearing, adding that it would take action against parties it accused of disregarding the court process.

READ MORE: ‘You Did It To Yourself’, Azmin Tells PN After RoS Deregistration

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