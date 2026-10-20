PN Deregistered Ahead Of Melaka Polls, Coalition Logo In Limbo

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Any hope of Perikatan Nasional (PN) component parties — PAS, Gerakan, Malaysia Indian Peoples Party (MIPP), Parti Wawasan Negara (Wawasan), Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) or even Bersatu — using the coalition’s logo in the upcoming Melaka state election appeared dashed after the Registrar of Societies (RoS) confirmed its deregistration today.

According to Berita Harian, RoS said the decision was made after PN failed to provide a satisfactory explanation to challenge the grounds for deregistration outlined in an earlier notice.

The department said the decision was made under subparagraph 13(1)(c)(iv) of the Societies Act 1966 (Act 832), following a review of the documents and representations submitted by PN on October 12.

RoS had issued a notice to the coalition on September 22 under subsection 13(2) of the same Act, giving it an opportunity to explain and respond to the issues raised.

“After reviewing all the documents and explanations submitted, the Registrar of Societies found that the reasons provided failed to refute the grounds for deregistration stated in the notice.

“They also did not provide sufficient justification for maintaining the registration of the organisation,” the department was quoted as saying.

READ MORE: PN To Challenge RoS Decision, Says Takiyuddin

In the Berita Harian report, among the grounds for deregistration was PN’s alleged breach of Clause 7.1 of its constitution by denying Bersatu the right to attend and participate in the coalition’s Supreme Council emergency meeting on July 16, 2026.

The notice stated that the Registrar had considered the matter and the representations made by the coalition’s office-bearers but found that they did not provide satisfactory grounds to justify retaining its registration.

It subsequently ordered PN’s registration to be cancelled with effect from the date of the order.

READ MORE: Perikatan Nasional Faces Deregistration, The Complaint Was Filed By BERSATU

RoS action comes amid an internal dispute involving PN and one of its component parties, Bersatu, following a complaint by the Umno splinter party concerning a PN meeting held on July 16.

PN has said it disagrees with the basis of the RoS action and intends to pursue available legal avenues to defend the coalition’s establishment and political agenda.

READ MORE: Wawasan Negara Questions ‘Hidden Hands’ Behind RoS Action Against PN

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