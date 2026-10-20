Lost Ticket, Lost Prize: A Photo Isn’t Enough To Claim RM185,671

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A businessman has failed in his bid to recover RM185,671 from Pan Malaysian Pools Sdn Bhd without producing the original ticket.

The Shah Alam High Court dismissed M Mahendravarman’s appeal on Monday (19 October).

He was ordered to pay RM3,000 in costs.

Mahendravarman said he bought a ticket with the numbers 1515 and 1010 for RM30 at a Petaling Jaya outlet on 14 May 2022, and won RM185,671 in the draw.

He took a photo of the ticket on his phone. He later could not find the physical ticket despite searching his house.

He lodged a police report on 16 May 2022.

He then went to Pan Malaysian Pools’ headquarters at Wisma Genting and was told the original ticket must be produced.

Company Said Rules Require Original Ticket

Pan Malaysian Pools said in its defence that its rules require anyone claiming prize money to produce the original winning ticket.

Its lawyer, Shamala Devi Balasundaram, told the court the requirement is there to prevent fraud and duplicate claims.

Mahendravarman claimed the company wrongfully withheld the winning sum.

Mahendravarman’s lawyer, R Kengadharan, argued that the Sessions Court placed undue weight on the missing ticket and overlooked supporting evidence.

Kengadharan said the company’s witness confirmed that the serial number in the police report matched the photograph of the ticket.

He added that no one else had come forward with the original ticket to claim the prize.

Kengadharan cited provisions of the Evidence Act 1950, which allow secondary evidence when original documents are lost.

Judicial Commissioner Seow Hock Peng upheld the Sessions Court’s decision.

Earlier Rulings

The Sessions Court dismissed the suit in December 2025, with Judge Rafiqha Hanim Rosli finding that he failed to prove his case on the balance of probabilities.

He was ordered to pay RM10,000 in costs then.

Before that, the High Court dismissed Pan Malaysian Pools’ application to strike out the suit in 2023, saying a material issue over the photographed ticket warranted a trial.

Kengadharan said he would seek instructions from his client on whether to pursue a further appeal.

In related news, Malaysians have won a combined Magnum 4D jackpot pool of nearly RM37 million in Draw 379/26.

RM34.5 million came from Magnum 4D Jackpot 1.

Another RM2.41 million came from Magnum 4D Jackpot 2.

READ MORE: A Sarawak Contractor Chased Two Numbers From A Dream, And Won RM10.17 Million

READ MORE: Malaysia’s Sweepstake Lottery Has A New Look — And Bigger Prizes

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