Lawyer Accepts Ex-DAP ‘Superman’ Hew’s 8 Nov Fight, Insists 29 Nov Bout Still Stands

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Influencer lawyer Ang Woei Shang has announced that he will take up former DAP member Hew Kuan Yau’s request to move the fight to 8 November at AEON Mall in Wangsa Maju, Kuala Lumpur.

He also clarified that Hew still has to show up for the original fight on 29 November at FEBA gym, which appears to be organizing both fights.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday (18 October), Ang said he will go ahead on 8 November as long as the event meets safety requirements, according Oriental Daily.

Background Of The Fight

The dispute began in July, during the Negeri Sembilan state election. Ang, campaigning for MCA candidate John Siow Kong Choon in Chennah, challenged DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke to a debate.

Hew called the challenge a publicity stunt and dared Ang to fight in the ring instead. Ang accepted.

Hew, widely known as “Superman” Hew, quit DAP in 2016 after a remark about the South China Sea dispute. He was detained by Pahang police in November 2022 to assist investigations over speeches he made during the GE15 campaign.

The fight was originally set for 29 November. Hew later pulled out, saying he was not happy that the other side had increased the event budget and introduced ticket bidding. He then asked for the fight to be held on 8 November instead.

Ang said he had no part in the budget discussions, which were left to representatives from both sides. As for the ticket bidding, he said the contract lets each side sell its own half of the tickets as it sees fit.

Donation Isn’t Compensation

Ang said that if Hew does not turn up on 29 November, it would be a serious breach of contract, and he would take legal action. He also said neither he nor the organiser has received any formal notice of withdrawal. Both learned of it only through Facebook.

Hew donated RM20,000 to Kuala Lumpur Chong Hwa Independent High School after pulling out. But Ang said that does not count as paying damages, because Hew gave it in his own name. In his view, the injured party should decide where the compensation goes.

If Hew does not show, Ang said there will be other fighters on the card. He didn’t rule out taking on more than one opponent back-to-back, though the details aren’t final.

115 of 150 Tickets Sold

Ang controls 150 tickets for the 29 November event, and 115 have been sold through a five-day bidding process.

Bids ranged from RM1,001 to RM3,000 and raising RM146,279.76, with about RM130,000 going to a Chinese primary school after costs.

Ang also said two months of training left him frequently injured, but he has come to like combat sports and no longer sees them as just about aggression.

He said he is open to organising another charity fight if he finds the time.

READ MORE: Sanusi Said Go Back To China And India, MCA Said: Have You Seen What DAP Did?

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