Kelantan Man Arrested After Disturbing Cat Video Goes Viral

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A disturbing case involving an alleged sexual act with an animal has sparked outrage after a video purportedly showing the incident went viral on social media, leading to the arrest of a man in Kelantan.

The video allegedly circulated widely online after the man purportedly uploaded it to his own TikTok account before it was shared across other platforms.

Pasir Puteh district police chief Superintendent Saari Yaacob said police received a report on October 18 after the footage began circulating on social media platform Threads.

He said a man was subsequently arrested to assist in investigations into the alleged offence.

The case is being investigated under Section 377 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, he said, according to Malay Mail.

Police are treating the matter seriously and conducting a thorough investigation to establish the facts surrounding the incident before taking further action in accordance with the law.

Saari urged the public not to speculate, circulate allegations or disseminate unverified information that could compromise the investigation.

He also advised the public against sharing the video further, citing public sensitivities and the need to prevent the spread of inappropriate content.

The footage has drawn attention because of the disturbing nature of the alleged act, prompting calls for the matter to be handled responsibly while the authorities establish what happened.

TRP has also decided against reproducing or sharing the footage at this stage, given the disturbing nature of the alleged offence and the need to avoid further circulation of potentially harmful content.

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