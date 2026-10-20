Kelantan Man Arrested After Disturbing Cat Video Goes Viral
Police are investigating a man under two laws after footage allegedly depicting a sexual act involving a cat spread across social media.
In Brief
- A Kelantan man was arrested after a disturbing video allegedly showing a sexual act with a cat went viral on social media.
- The case is being investigated under Section 377 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.
- Police urged the public not to speculate or share the video further, citing public sensitivities and the need to protect the investigation.