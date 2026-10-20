Fake MC Used Medical Officer’s Name, Two Women Jailed And Fined RM3,000

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Two women were sentenced to five days in jail and fined RM3,000 by the Kota Tinggi Magistrate’s Court after pleading guilty to fraudulently using a forged medical certificate (MC).

Alia Mysarah Hairol, 23, and Nurin Atiqah Kamalrudin, 22, will serve an additional three days in jail each if they fail to pay the fines.

They were charged under Section 471 of the Penal Code, read with Section 34 and punishable under Section 465. The offence carries up to two years’ jail, a fine, or both upon conviction.

According to reports, a total of three women, aged 22 and 23, were originally arrested by Johor police on 19 October, following a police report filed by a private clinic regarding forged MC.

The case came to light on 2 October, when Alia Mysarah’s employer called the clinic to confirm her medical certificate’s authenticity.

Verification showed the document was fake. On 5 October, clinic staff informed the medical officer that someone had forged a certificate using the officer’s name and signature. The medical officer then lodged a police report.

Investigations revealed that Alia Mysarah purchased the fake medical certificate from a second suspect and submitted it to her employer.

The second suspect acted as an intermediary, and obtained the fake medical certificate from the third suspect.

Only one of the three suspects has a criminal record, which involves drug offences.

READ MORE: Malaysians Are Using Telemedicine Apps To Get MCs, But Is It Valid?

READ MORE: Woman Claims Government Doctor Was Rude When She Asked For MC, Twitter Peeps Say Time For SISPAA

READ MORE: “Tak Perlu Hantar MC!” – Lelaki Kongsi Pengalaman Sakit Ketika Bekerja Di Jepun

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