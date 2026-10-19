TBS Trolls Bus Passengers Over Boarding QR Issue, Gets Slammed Online

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Passengers who bought bus tickets through redBus were left facing boarding difficulties after a technical glitch prevented them from generating their boarding passes.

The issue affected passengers at Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS), with the terminal’s official Threads account seemingly taking the opportunity to poke fun at those caught in the mess.

“Dengar2 yang beli tiket dari *red dot emoji* tak dapat qr boarding? kome ok ke tu, next time beli direct dengan kami je ok,” the account posted.

While they did not name the platform specifically, the red dot emoji had social media users angry as it would appear they were referring to passengers who bought tickets through the redBus platform.

The terminal cheekily suggested passengers buy tickets directly from the terminal next time.

Obviously, the attempt at humour did not sit well with many who criticised the terminal for making light of a situation that inconvenienced passengers.

Some users also questioned the professionalism of TBS appearing to mock customers for using another legitimate ticketing platform, rather than focusing on helping those affected by the disruption.

RedBus Says Technical Issue Resolved

In an official statement, redBus confirmed that the boarding pass generation issue had been resolved.

The company attributed the disruption to an API integration issue between its platform and the terminal’s system, adding that both technical teams had worked together to identify and fix the problem.

RedBus apologised for the inconvenience and assured customers that boarding pass generation was functioning normally again.

For passengers whose payments had been deducted but whose boarding passes were not generated, refunds would be processed automatically within 72 hours, depending on the original payment method.

Affected customers do not need to submit a manual refund claim, the company said.

While the technical issue has been resolved, the incident has sparked a separate conversation about how service providers should respond when customers are caught in the middle of a system failure.

After all, passengers who purchased tickets through an established booking platform would reasonably expect their tickets to work, not to become the punchline of a social media post.

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