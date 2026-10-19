Syed Saddiq’s Dewan Rakyat-Style Wedding Speech Amuses Malaysians

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Malaysia’s wedding of the year between Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and singer-influencer Bella Astillah last week captured the attention of many and graced the headlines of various media outlets.

The couple had been in the spotlight since they announced their wedding date as fans and supporters excitedly wait for the couple’s big day.

They officially tied the knot on 10 October, and later held a grand reception on 18 October at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur.

Syed Saddiq delivers his wedding speech Dewan Rakyat style

A wedding speech is when a bride or groom bares all their feelings and intentions towards the marriage in front of an audience, some of which might only be there for the free food.

It can be heartfelt, funny, inspiring, sad, or even all of that at once.

But Syed Saddiq’s speech for Bella was unique in the most Syed Saddiq way possible, and Malaysians noticed.

Clips of his speech circulating social media went viral, because he carried the same charisma as he always does in a parliamentary debate or tabling session.

The contents of his speech emphasised how lucky he is to marry a woman like Bella, who, in his own words, is a strong, exceptional individual.

He then recounted their first interaction, when Bella called him to request a partnership in promoting a local baju raya brand.

READ MORE: Netizens Are “Shipping” Syed Saddiq And Bella Astilah As They Hike Mount Kinabalu

READ MORE: When Politics Meets Pop Culture: Saddiq And Bella Go From Trending To Engaged

“YB is being YB. He’s behaving as though he’s in parliament at his own wedding ceremony, but I like how he defends his wife,” said one Threads user.

“If you only listen to the audio, people might think I’m listening to YB’s tabling session in parliament,” another Threads user said.

Some also joked, saying “Muar, sit down Muar. Be calm, Muar”, referring to a Dewan Rakyat Speaker’s call for order during a parliamentary session.

A star-studded wedding

The newly-wedded couple collectively known as BASS had their grand wedding with some of the most prominent Malaysians attending as guests.

Musician Datuk Mokhzani and his DM & String Ensemble set the mood with live accompaniment, while Malaysian songstress Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza and Jaclyn Victor performed for the guests.

Other noteable local actors and singers who were spotted there included Amelia Henderson, Fasha Sandha, Aina Abdul, and Fazura Sharifuddin.

Guests from the political sphere were also seen at the wedding, including Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, Minister of Communications Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, and Law and Institutional Reform Minister Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

The wedding had an estimated 3,000 guests who attended to celebrate the union of two individuals from two very different backgrounds.

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