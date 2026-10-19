Putra Says It Is Time For Ismail Lasim To Go As Negeri Sembilan MB

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It is time for Datuk Seri Ismail Lasim to step down as Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar to resolve the state’s ongoing political crisis, says Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) president Datuk Dr Ibrahim Ali.

Ibrahim said Ismail’s resignation was necessary to restore political stability, ensure the smooth administration of the state government and safeguard the interests of the people amid the dispute involving the Negeri Sembilan royal institution.

In a statement today, Ibrahim said Ismail should demonstrate leadership by placing the interests of the state above his own position and upholding loyalty to the Malay Rulers within the framework of the Federal Constitution.

He cited the reported remarks by Negeri Sembilan Yang di-Pertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, who was heard telling Ismail, “I don’t want to see you,” during a public encounter on Friday.

“The decree came from the Yang di-Pertuan Besar, who remains on the sovereign throne of Negeri Sembilan. Under Malay customary traditions, a ruler’s decree must be upheld with the utmost respect and responsibility, in keeping with the principle that ‘the ruler’s duties must be upheld, while the people’s responsibilities must be carried out.’

“Respect for the Royal Institution must go hand in hand with the responsibility to safeguard the people’s welfare and uphold the Constitution,” Ibrahim said.

Putra Questions Handling Of Royal Proclamation

Ibrahim also questioned Ismail’s handling of the proclamation concerning Tuanku Muhriz’s position as ruler, including reports that the Menteri Besar had initially claimed he was forced to sign the document and subsequently lodged a police report.

He further questioned the validity of the proclamation and the positions of the Undang Yang Empat involved in the decision, arguing that matters concerning the state’s traditional institutions must comply with constitutional requirements and transparent procedures.

“An issue of this magnitude should not have been decided hastily by Ismail without first referring it to the state legal adviser, the Attorney-General and the relevant legal authorities,” he said.

Ibrahim added that the prolonged dispute could affect the state administration, particularly if the relationship between the ruler and the head of government continued to deteriorate.

He said the constitutional monarchy required cooperation and mutual respect between the royal institution and the elected government to ensure decisions affecting the public could be made and implemented effectively.

New MB, Unity Government Among Proposed Solutions

As a possible solution, Ibrahim proposed that Tuanku Muhriz consider appointing a new Menteri Besar from among eligible Umno assemblymen, subject to constitutional requirements.

He also suggested forming a new state executive council as a unity government, with assemblymen from different parties supporting efforts to restore stability.

Should the crisis remain unresolved, Ibrahim called on the Federal Government to bring the matter before Parliament and consider steps towards declaring an emergency.

He proposed examining the possibility of appointing a senior civil servant to oversee the state administration, citing the 1977 Kelantan emergency as a precedent.

Ibrahim also suggested holding the Negeri Sembilan state election concurrently with the 16th General Election to restore the people’s mandate while reducing election-related costs.

Friday Fiasco

A video showing Tuanku Muhriz ordering Ismail to leave has gone viral on social media last week, amid the ongoing royal dispute in the state.

In the video, recorded on Friday, Tuanku Muhriz questioned why Ismail had sought an audience with him despite allegedly claiming that the ruler was no longer the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan.

“Go away… Don’t see me, I don’t want to see you, okay? You understand? I’m the Yang di-Pertuan Besar, you know. You say I’m not. You said I’m not!” Tuanku Muhriz was heard telling Ismail, who was standing nearby.

READ MORE: Tuanku Muhriz To Negeri Sembilan MB: “Go Away…I Don’t Want To See You!”

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.