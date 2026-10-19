Miri Man With Criminal Record Arrested For Harassing Teen Girl, Police Urge Other Victims To Come Forward

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A 35-year-old local man was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing and following a 16-year-old girl while driving a car in Pujut Village, Miri.

On 15 October, the teen girl was walking home from school when she was followed by a man in a car around 1.15pm.

The half-naked suspect showed his private parts and offered the girl payment in exchange for sexual intercourse.

The girl fled to a nearby acquaintance’s home and, later that same day, lodged a police report together with her family.

Miri police arrested the suspect at Marina ParkCity on 16 October around 2pm. Police seized the suspect’s mobile phone and the vehicle used during the incident.

Initial investigations revealed that the suspect has a criminal record and is now being remanded pending further investigation under Section 15(a)(i) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017. Upon conviction, the suspect could face imprisonment of up to 10 years, a maximum fine of up to RM20,000, or both.

Miri police chief, ACP Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah, urged anyone who may be a victim of the suspect’s modus operandi to come forward to lodge a police report to assist with investigations.

READ MORE: Cops Nab Tuaran Man Who Went Viral For Alleged Sexual Harassment

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