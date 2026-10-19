Miri Man With Criminal Record Arrested For Harassing Teen Girl, Police Urge Other Victims To Come Forward
A 35-year-old man allegedly followed a 16-year-old girl home from school in Miri, showed her his private parts and offered her money for sex. Police arrested him on 16 October, and he is being remanded after a check revealed a prior criminal record.
In Brief
- A 35-year-old man with a criminal record was arrested for sexually harassing a 16-year-old girl in Miri.
- Miri police urge other victims of the suspect's behaviour to come forward and lodge a police report.