ECRL Tickets Start At RM60, With Gombak-Kota Bharu Fares From RM125

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Fares for the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) will start from RM60 one way for Economy Transit services between Gombak and Kota Sultan Ahmad Shah (KotaSAS) in Kuantan, with ticket sales scheduled to begin in mid-November.

Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL) said the Cabinet approved the proposed passenger fares on October 16 under an affordable and rakyat-friendly dynamic fare mechanism, ahead of the railway’s targeted commercial launch in mid-December 2026.

For the 523km Gombak-Kota Bharu route, Economy Transit fares will start at RM125, while Express fares will begin at RM147.

Meanwhile, fares for the 378km Gombak-Kuala Terengganu journey will start at RM95 for Transit and RM110 for Express services. The 209km Gombak-KotaSAS route will cost from RM60 for Transit and RM68 for Express.

The same starting fares will apply to journeys in the opposite direction.

In a statement issued today, ECRL said ticket prices could vary depending on travel time, demand and seat availability under the dynamic fare mechanism, allowing passengers to plan journeys according to their budgets and needs.

READ MORE: ECRL: The Tracks That Take You From Coast To Coast

Transit trains will stop at every scheduled station, while Express services will serve four main stations: Gombak, KotaSAS, Kuala Terengganu and Kota Bharu.

Express Service To Cut Travel Time

The Express journey between Gombak and Kota Bharu is expected to take about four hours, compared with up to five hours for Transit services.

For Gombak-Kuala Terengganu, Express trains will take two hours and 54 minutes, while Transit services will take three hours and 51 minutes.

The Express journey between Gombak and KotaSAS is expected to take one hour and 27 minutes, compared with two hours and five minutes via Transit.

The Cabinet also approved a 50% discount for children aged two to 12, Malaysian citizens aged 60 and above, Persons with Disabilities (OKU) cardholders and government pensioners. Students aged 13 to 24 will receive a 40% discount.

Initially, 10 electric multiple unit (EMU) train sets will operate at speeds of up to 160kph, connecting Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Selangor.

The service will operate 12 daily trips from Monday to Thursday, with six in each direction, increasing to 16 daily trips from Friday to Sunday. About 2.2 million seats are expected to be available throughout 2027.

Designed To Boost Regional Development

ECRL trains will offer Economy, Premium Economy and Business class options, alongside facilities including luggage racks, a food and beverage counter, a prayer room and dedicated seating for passengers with disabilities. Passenger connectivity will include 4G/5G internet and Wi-Fi.

ECRL Operation Sdn Bhd, a 50:50 joint venture involving MRL and China Communications Construction Company Ltd, will operate and maintain the railway, while MRL retains ownership of the project and its assets.

“The ECRL is more than a rail transport project. It is a strategic national investment whose benefits must be measured beyond fare revenue and passenger numbers,” ECRL chief executive officer Datuk Seri Darwis Abdul Razak said.

Further details will be available at www.ecrl.com.my.

READ MORE: Malaysia’s ECRL Tunnel Set To Become South East Asia’s Longest Rail Passage

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