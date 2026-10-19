Children Aged 12, 14, And 15 Arrested After Roblox Recruitment, Former Top Cop Says

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Former deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay says terror recruiters are targeting children as young as 12 through the online game Roblox.

“We have detected children aged 12, 14 and 15 being recruited through Roblox,” he said on Sunday (18 October).

Ayob Khan said recruiters approach children inside the game, then move them into private chat groups.

There, he said, the children are groomed and taught to carry out attacks.

He said police recently arrested children who were recruited this way.

Recruitment used to happen face to face in closed sessions, he said. It has since moved online.

Warning On Salafi Jihadi Ideology

Ayob Khan also warned against the spread of Salafi Jihadi ideology. He said it can be used to justify violence in the name of religion.

He cited the 2024 attack on the Ulu Tiram police station in Johor as an example of the threat.

He said the Internal Security Act (ISA) previously allowed authorities to act against people spreading extremist ideas without waiting for other processes that could slow action down.

He called for effective preventive laws so authorities can step in before extremist threats turn violent, and urged the public to strengthen their understanding of Islam.

Same Warning In July

Ayob Khan first raised Roblox in July, when he was still serving as deputy IGP.

At the launch of his biography Dari Pendang ke Bukit Aman: Jejak Integriti on 23 July, he said extremists were using Roblox to spot and recruit people.

He said many of those arrested in a recent special operation were teenagers.

He added that ideology is no longer the only driver, and that anger and personal grievances now push some people towards attacks.

He was speaking as a panellist at the Konvensyen Mawlid Perdana 6.0 at the MATRADE Exhibition and Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur.

The convention was organised by Indian Muslim groups, including the Federation of Indian Muslim Associations Malaysia (PERMIM) and the Indian Muslim Alliance Malaysia (IMIM).

Roblox Cited In Separate Johor Case

Roblox has also come up in a police investigation in Johor last October where a six-year-old boy was seriously injured in Kampung Parit Nipah Laut, Batu Pahat.

Johor police chief Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad said investigations showed the boy’s nine-year-old brother may have been driven by rage.

He said the older boy had lost more than a million points in Roblox after his brother accidentally damaged his phone.

Police said they did not rule out psychological influence from excessive gaming.

READ MORE: Roblox: Innocent Game Or A Threat To Children?

READ MORE: Government ID Checks For Social Media Sound Simple, But Experts Have Some Concerns

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