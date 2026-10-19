Cat Bites, Bathroom Slips And Weekend Football: PERKESO’s LINDUNG 24 Jam Has You Covered

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

You might be surprised to learn that even a finger injury caused by a bite from a pet cat could be covered under the Social Security Organisation’s (Perkeso) LINDUNG 24 Jam scheme.

According to Berita Harian, Perkeso deputy chief executive for operations Azirruan Arifin said the scheme had approved claims involving such incidents, covering medical treatment and sick leave, demonstrating the wide scope of protection provided by the initiative, which came into force on June 1.

He said seemingly minor incidents, such as slipping on stairs, sustaining injuries while playing sports or getting hurt while using household equipment, could also qualify for coverage.

“The level of injury does not determine whether an accident is covered under LINDUNG 24 Jam. More importantly, the incident must meet the definition of a covered accident and result in the contributor requiring medical treatment and being unable to work, based on a doctor’s certification and Perkeso’s assessment.

“As long as the incident meets the coverage requirements, is medically certified and affects the contributor’s ability to work, a claim may be submitted for Perkeso’s assessment,” he was quoted as saying.

READ MORE: Perkeso’s i-Lindung No Longer Mandatory, Doctor Raises Alarm Over Implications For Malaysians

Contributions to LINDUNG 24 Jam are voluntary for local workers but mandatory for foreign workers.

Broader Protection Beyond The Workplace

Azirruan said LINDUNG 24 Jam expanded protection to accidents occurring outside the scope of employment, although certain incidents remained excluded.

These include accidents resulting from deliberate actions, criminal activities, fraud or violations of the law.

“Incidents caused by existing illnesses or health conditions are not considered accidents, as they result from internal health conditions rather than external factors or events,” he said.

He added that Perkeso protection and benefits for non-work-related illnesses or health conditions were available under the Invalidity Scheme, while domestic accidents outside the scope of the Employment Injury Scheme fell under LINDUNG 24 Jam.

Under the Employees’ Social Security Act 1969 (Act 4), the Employment Injury Scheme covers commuting between home and the workplace, incidents occurring at the workplace, work-related journeys during office hours and the journey home.

With LINDUNG 24 Jam, workers can also seek coverage for accidents at home while carrying out personal activities, participating in recreational or sporting activities during weekends and public holidays, or travelling within Malaysia.

Azirruan said the approach reflected the scheme’s recognition that accidents could happen unexpectedly at any time, including when workers were not performing their professional duties.

WFH Accidents Assessed Based On Circumstances

For employees working from home (WFH), Perkeso would examine the circumstances surrounding an accident to determine whether it was directly related to official duties or occurred during personal activities.

“If an accident occurs while an employee is performing official duties at home on the employer’s instructions, it will be assessed under the Employment Injury Scheme. If the accident is unrelated to the employee’s work or occurs while carrying out personal activities, it may be considered under LINDUNG 24 Jam,” he said.

For example, injuries sustained while carrying out official tasks from home would be assessed based on their connection to work.

In contrast, accidents involving personal activities, such as slipping in the bathroom or getting injured while preparing food for personal consumption, could be considered under LINDUNG 24 Jam.

Azirruan said each case would be assessed based on the facts and circumstances of the incident to determine whether it was work-related and which scheme applied.

READ MORE: PERKESO’s Lindung 24 Jam Backlash Wasn’t About Insurance, It Was About Choice

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.