Car Salesman, 48, Collapses At Setapak Mall, Pronounced Dead Despite Bystanders’ CPR

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A car salesman suffered a heart attack and collapsed while shopping at a mall in Setapak.

According to China Press, the 48-year-old man was shopping alone in the mall around 3pm when he suffered a heart attack and fell.

Passers-by rushed to his aid and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), during which the man coughed up blood.

He was taken by ambulance to a hospital for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead, and his body was sent to Kuala Lumpur Hospital for a post-mortem.

A reminder that knowing basic first aid is important

The incident serves as a reminder of why basic first aid knowledge matters for everyone.

In the comments, many stressed the importance of knowing where the mall’s Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) are located so they can be used quickly in an emergency.

An AED helps to deliver shocks safely to restart a stopped or abnormally beating heart.

How to use an AED in an emergency

Check if the person is unresponsive and not breathing normally. If so, call emergency services immediately by dialling 999 or dial 112 from a mobile phone if it is locked, out of credit, or lacks a SIM card. Switch on the AED by pressing the power button or opening the lid. The device will begin giving voice instructions. Remove or cut away any clothing covering the chest so the skin is fully exposed. Wipe the chest dry if it is wet. Peel the backing off the electrode pads and stick them firmly onto the bare chest, following the illustrations on the pads. Typically, one pad goes on the upper right chest and the other on the lower left side. Allow the AED to analyse the heart rhythm, and make sure nobody is touching the person during this step. If the device advises a shock, ensure everyone is standing clear, then press the Shock button (or wait for it to deliver automatically if it’s a fully automatic model). Resume CPR immediately after the shock. If no shock is advised, continue CPR and follow the device’s prompts and metronome guidance.

READ MORE: Badminton Player Dies Despite CPR Attempt: ‘No One Knew How To Use The AED’

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