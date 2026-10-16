Tuanku Muhriz To Negeri Sembilan MB: “Go Away…I Don’t Want To See You!”
The confrontation comes amid a dispute over the Negeri Sembilan throne, with the Attorney-General’s Chambers declaring the proclamation appointing Tuanku Nadzaruddin as the new ruler invalid.
In Brief
- Tuanku Muhriz was caught on video ordering Menteri Besar Ismail Lasim to leave, furious over claims he was no longer ruler.
- Ismail's state government declared a proclamation removing Tuanku Muhriz valid, recognising Tuanku Nadzaruddin as the new Yang di-Pertuan Besar.
- The AGC stepped in, declaring the April 19 proclamation invalid, confirming Tuanku Muhriz remains the rightful Yang di-Pertuan Besar.