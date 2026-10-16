Tuanku Muhriz To Negeri Sembilan MB: “Go Away…I Don’t Want To See You!”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A video showing Negeri Sembilan Yang di-Pertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir ordering Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ismail Lasim to leave has gone viral on social media today.

In the video, Tuanku Muhriz questioned why Ismail wanted an audience with him, despite allegedly claiming that the ruler was no longer the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan.

“Go away…. Don’t see me, I don’t want to see you, okay? You understand? I’m the Yang di-Pertuan Besar you know, you say I’m not. You said I’m not!” Tuanku Muhriz told Ismail, who was standing near him at the time.

The Juaseh assemblyman remained silent during the confrontation and was seen only raising his hand in a gesture of sembah towards Tuanku Muhriz.

The incident comes amid an ongoing dispute over the Negeri Sembilan throne.

The state government, led by Ismail, declared that a proclamation removing Tuanku Muhriz as Yang di-Pertuan Besar and appointing Tuanku Nadzaruddin Tuanku Ja’afar as the new ruler was valid and in force.

READ MORE: Ismail, Exco Set To Meet Tunku Nadzaruddin Amid Negeri Sembilan Royal Dispute

READ MORE: Negeri Sembilan Throne Dispute Deepens As Exco Recognises Tuanku Nadzaruddin

However, the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) subsequently declared the April 19 proclamation appointing Tuanku Nadzaruddin as the new Yang di-Pertuan Besar invalid.

READ MORE: Tuanku Muhriz Remains Negri Sembilan Ruler As AGC Declares April Proclamation Invalid

READ MORE: Tuanku Muhriz Revokes Negeri Sembilan Exco Appointments With Immediate Effect

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.